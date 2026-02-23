Musketeers Darik Olson Earns Defenseman of the Week Honors

Published on February 23, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release









Sioux City Musketeers defenseman Darik Olson

(Sioux City Musketeers) Sioux City Musketeers defenseman Darik Olson(Sioux City Musketeers)

Sioux City, IA - Today Sioux City Musketeers announced that defenseman, Darik Olson has been named the USHL Defenseman of the Week.

Olson was a main catalyst for the Musketeers in their weekend sweep over the defending Clark Cup Champion, Muskegon Lumberjacks. He scored three goals, one on Friday and twice in the first period of Saturday's victory. Olson only put the puck in the back of the net, and generated a +3 margin.

A mid-season addition, Olson joined the Musketeers in late December. In 18 games he has seven points with five goals and a pair of assists with a +4 margin.

The Duluth, Minnesota native joined the Musketeers after playing 22 games for the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL. He collected thirteen points with six goals and seven assists.

The two previous seasons prior to playing junior hockey, Olson suited up for Northstar Christian Academy 18U AAA. In 103 total games across those two seasons, he has 26 goals and 51 assists for 77 total points.

Olson is currently uncommitted to play collegiately.

Olson and the Musketeer hit the ice again this weekend when the Musketeers face the Fargo Force on Friday night with puck drop at 7:05 pm. Knife River will be giving away free Musketeers hats to the first 500 fans in the arena. Saturday the Musketeers will be wearing specialty jerseys for the Dari MOOV autism awareness game. The jerseys will be auctioned off postgame, puck drop is 6:05 pm.

Images from this story







United States Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.