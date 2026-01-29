Valentines Day Date Night with the Muskies

Published on January 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Stressed about what to do with your special someone for Valentine's Day Date Night? We here at the Musketeers have got you covered! Come to the Musketeers game on Saturday, February 14th at 6:05 pm when the Musketeers take on the Omaha Lancers and take part in the Valentine's Day festivities.

Dig for Diamonds presented by Greenberg's Jewelers

We will select 12 total contestants to come down and compete on the ice digging for a jewel in pools of snow. Whoever finds the jewel will be the winner of a pair of diamond earrings from Greenberg's Jewelers.

One Pool will consist of (1) 3 carat diamond earring, one pool will consist of (1) 2 carat diamond earring and one pool will consist of (3) 3/4ths carat diamond earrings.

Couples VIP Trivia

Want to add some fun to date night? Then take part in our Couples VIP Trivia!

- $50 per couple ($25 per ticket)

- Sit in the VIP Brandon Dick's Power Play Zone ($20 ticket value usually)

- Food is included

- Participate in couples trivia to see if you're the smartest couple and win the grand prize!

This promotion cannot be purchased online, give the Musketeers a call at (712) 252-2116 to sign up today!







United States Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.