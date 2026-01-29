Hometown Heroes Event Raises Record Setting $115,620.88

Published on January 29, 2026

Fargo Force News Release







FARGO, ND - The Fargo Force and Cross Insulation are proud to announce that the 12th Annual Hometown Heroes Event has raised a record setting $115,620.88 to be donated back to emergency service organizations throughout Cass & Clay Counties!

Thanks to the support from sponsors, donors, emergency service personnel, and all the Force fans the Hometown Heroes event has made a huge impact throughout the community. Since its inception in 2013, the event has raised a total of $679,941.87 with $337,771.05 coming in the past 3 seasons!

Hometown Heroes is a long-standing promotional tradition during the Fargo Force season that Cross Insulation has supported since the creation of the event. The game night is dedicated to honoring local first responders and raising funds for these organizations to purchase lifesaving equipment, supplies and/or training. First responder groups within Cass and Clay Counties submit applications (up to $7,500) for items they need. The items requested range from AEDs to gas monitors to chest compression systems and more. Applications are then voted on by a committee comprised of Fargo Force staff, Cross Insulation representatives, first responders and other volunteers.

The Cross Insulation Hometown Heroes committee works tirelessly to help with this event by attending planning meetings, organizing the pre-game ceremonies, coordinating booths around the concourse and vehicles outside of Scheels Arena (and on the ice!), selling raffle tickets and helping to contact local businesses for sponsorships. The support and volunteer hours the

committee members put into the event help to continue to drive Hometown Heroes forward and make it such a success year after year.

In addition to Hometown Heroes Night, this year the Fargo Force & the Hometown Heroes Committee in conjunction with local Fire & Police departments hosted the 2nd Annual Battle of the Badges Police vs. Fire Charity Hockey Game. The December 8th game featured local police officers and firemen from a variety of different departments. The teams played three 15-minute periods with 12-minute intermissions, but once again it all came down to a shootout! Team Fire came away with a huge win to even the series at 1-1. In total the Battle of the Badges game helped raise an additional $19,351.90 that was added into the Hometown Heroes Fund.

"Both Hometown Heroes Night and Battle of the Badges were huge successes this year thanks to all the support from our community," said Jasen Cross, owner of Cross Insulation. "It never ceases to amaze me how much support we receive from the people of Fargo/Moorhead & the surrounding communities, we are beyond grateful for all the sponsors, donors and fans, we would not be able to do what we do without each and every one of you."

This year, there were 29 total organizations that submitted applications totaling $173,062.76. Fund request groups #1 - #20 will receive funds to purchase their requested items including AED'S for the BAQRU, Ambulance Cot Upgrades for Barnesville Ambulance, Auto Extrication Struts for Kindred Fire and more. Check out the full list of applicants & items requested below:

For first responder organizations or businesses within Cass and Clay Counties interested in getting involved next season, contact the Hometown Heroes Committee at Cross.HometownHeroes@gmail.com or stay tuned to the Fargo Force website.

Over 43 different local emergency service organizations came together to put on this event and 60 different individuals & businesses donated their time, products and funds to help support our Hometown Heroes. Check out the full list of sponsors below!







