Tri-City Adds Forward Adam Obusek

Published on January 29, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm have added forward and Slovakia native Adam Obusek (pron. oh-BYOO-seck).

Obusek was ranked #125 among international skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings for players eligible to be selected in this summer's 2026 NHL Draft.

Born in February 2008, Obusek produced five goals and six assists for 11 points across 36 games this season with Slovakia's under-18 national team. In 7 contests with HK Dukla Trencin U20, the left-shot player tallied three goals and notched one assist. Obusek additionally competed with Team Slovakia at the 2025-2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August.

Obusek put up six points in 29 games with Slovakia's under-18 national team last season, where he competed for most of the year as a 16-year-old. He registered ten points in six games with HOBA Bratislava U18 during 2024-2025 while also seeing action with HK Dukla Trencin U18 and HK Dukla Trencin U20. Obusek additionally played four times with Slovakia's under-17 national team a year ago, netting two goals.

Obusek stands at 6 feet 1 inch and weighs 183 pounds.

"Adam is a highly regarded, up-and-coming centerman. We feel he's a nice addition to our team as we come down the stretch. This addition is also valuable because it makes our team younger."

-Keith Morris, Tri-City Storm General Manager of Hockey Operations

"Adam is a hard working centerman with very high work ethic. He brings valuable international experience to the Storm after spending time with Slovakia's National Development Program. Adam is a great kid and knows how to play structured hockey. He will become a huge part of our team." -Ivan Fenes, Tri-City Storm Assistant Coach







