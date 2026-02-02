Tri-City's Laylin Named USHL Defenseman of the Week

Published on February 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm defenseman Bode Laylin has been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Defenseman of the Week for games played between January 26-February 1, the league announced Monday.

Laylin amassed six points (2-4-6) over Tri-City's home three-in-three last weekend, his highest career point total across a three-game stretch.

The St. Thomas commit's weekend was highlighted by a career-high four-point Friday night, when Laylin tallied the overtime game-winning goal alongside three assists in a 6-5 victory over Sioux City. Laylin also produced a goal on Saturday in a 3-1 win against Des Moines.

Last month, Laylin was ranked #103 among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings, which named the top eligible players for this summer's 2026 NHL Draft.

It's been a breakout season for the St. Michael, Minnesota native, who's compiled career-highs in goals (6), assists (21) and points (27). Laylin leads the Storm roster and ranks top ten among all USHL defenseman in each of those categories. The right-shot player's career-high five power play goals additionally top the team and tie for second among league blue liners.

Laylin's 2025-2026 has been highlighted by several additional honors. The Storm assistant captain competed alongside top 2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the USHL and U.S. National Team Development Program in January's Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan. Laylin also won gold, alongside Tri-City teammate Carson Pilgrim, at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge tournament in Quebec as a member of Team USA.

Laylin is competing in his third season with time at Tri-City. A year ago, the 2007-born player put up 19 points in 59 games. Laylin made his USHL and Storm debut during the 2023-2024 campaign, when he appeared in nine matchups.

This is the fourth time a Tri-City player has earned a USHL weekly honor during 2025-2026. Storm goaltender Michal Pradel has twice been named USHL Goaltender of the Week. Pilgrim collected USHL Forward of the Week honors in October.

Tri-City opens a two-game series at Madison on Friday at 7:05 pm CT. Saturday's matchup will also begin at 7:05 pm CT. Both games will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







