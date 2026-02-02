Crowder, Laylin, Heil Named Players of the Week

Published on February 2, 2026







Jackson Crowder, Bode Laylin, and Caleb Heil have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Jan. 26, and Sunday, Feb. 1.

Jackson Crowder, F, Chicago Steel

NCAA Commitment: Ohio State University

NHL Rights: Washington Capitals

Tied Laylin for the lead in USHL scoring with six points on four goals and two assists in three games for the Steel.

Scored and fired six shots in a 4-3 loss to Youngstown on Friday.

Tallied an assist in the Steel's 4-3 win against Muskegon on Saturday, then notched his first USHL hat trick and four-point game in Chicago's 6-3 win against the Lumberjacks on Sunday.

Fired 11 shots and had a +5 rating during a span of three games in three days.

Bode Laylin, D, Tri-City Storm

NCAA Commitment: University of St. Thomas

Registered six points in three games, tying Crowder for the scoring lead among USHL skaters.

Helped Tri-City rally from one-goal and two-goal deficits with three assists and the eventual game-winning goal only 46 seconds into a 6-5 overtime win against Sioux City on Friday.

Scored and had a +3 rating for the Storm in a 3-1 win against Des Moines on Saturday.

Assisted on Tri-City's lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Finished with two shots and a +4 rating.

Caleb Heil, G, Madison Capitols

NCAA Commitment: University of North Dakota

NHL Rights: Tampa Bay Lightning

Stopped 35 of 37 shots on Friday, backstopping Madison to a 5-2 win against Omaha.

Turned aside 27 of 29 shots to complete the Capitols' sweep of the Lancers with a 6-2 win on Saturday.

Finished the week 2-0-0-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) with a 2.00 goals against average and .939 save percentage, the highest mark for any goalie with more than 65 minutes played over the week.







