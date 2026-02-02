Jackson Crowder Named USHL Forward of the Week

Published on February 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Chicago Steel forward Jackson Crowder has been named USHL Forward of the Week, the League announced Monday. It is the fourth weekly award earned by a Steel player this season.

The Washington Capitals prospect recorded six points on four goals and two assists and was a +5 over three games, including his first USHL hat trick in Chicago's 6-3 win over Muskegon on February 1.

Crowder scored a goal and recorded six shots on Jan. 30 against Youngstown. He was a +1 rating that game. Crowder potted an assist the following night with a perfect cross-ice pass and added another shot on goal to help Chicago end a three-game losing streak in a 4-3 win over Muskegon on Jan. 31.

An Ohio State commit, Crowder saved his best for the final game of the weekend on Feb. 1 with two goals in six minutes in the first period, including a slick backhand breakaway goal that put the Steel ahead 2-0. The Ohio State commit completed the hat trick in the third period with the game-winning goal, his third of the season, on a perfectly placed one-timer from the right circle. He added a primary assist on the first of Chicago's two empty net goals for his first career four-point game. It was his seventh multi-point game of the season and the second multi-goal game of his career.

"We're thrilled to see Jackson's hard work pay off," said Steel Associate Head Coach and General Manager Tyler Haskins. "He's a very competitive player and is difficult to play against, and he has helped extend possessions in the offensive zone to create chances. His grittiness was on full display this past weekend, and we're happy to see the positive results."

Now in his first full season with the Steel, Crowder has recorded a point in four consecutive games and has seven points (4G-3A) in that span with 13 shots on goal. He has also recorded a point in six consecutive home games, the second-longest active home point streak in the USHL. He has nine points (4G-5A) during his home streak.

Crowder ranks second on the Steel in points (28), goals (11), and assists (17). He is currently scoring at a point-per-game pace and eclipsed his point total from last season in 27 fewer games. Crowder missed a stretch of games with the Steel due to injury in November and represented Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge in December, where they won gold.

The Steel have won five of the seven games in which Crowder has recorded multiple points this season. Crowder recorded his first career multi-goal game on Jan. 9 at Sioux City with a pair of goals, including the overtime game-winner, to down his former team 6-5.

The Steel will continue a four-game stretch against Muskegon with a pair of road matchups this weekend on Friday, Feb. 6 at 6:10 pm CT and Saturday, Feb. 7 at 5:10 pm CT.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

2025-2026 STEEL USHL WEEKLY HONORS

Forward of the Week:

01-12-26: Kolin Sisson - 2 GP: 3G-2A-5P, 6 SOG, +4

02-02-26: Jackson Crowder - 3 GP: 4G-2A-6P, 11 SOG, +5, 1 GWG

Defenseman of the Week:

12-08-25: Wyatt Herres - 2 GP: 0G-2A-2P, 5 SOG, +4

Goaltender of the Week:

01-19-26: Veeti Louhivaara - 2 GP: 2-0-0-0, 1 SO, 1.00 GAA, .964 SV%, 56 saves/58 shots

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, February 6 at Muskegon Lumberjacks (6:10 pm CT)

Saturday, February 7 at Muskegon Lumberjacks (5:10 pm CT)

Friday, February 13 at Waterloo Black Hawks (6:35 pm CT)







United States Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.