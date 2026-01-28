Pickleball Paddle Giveaway and Sensory-Friendly Night Highlight Three-Game Home Weekend

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Entering a critical stretch in the USHL schedule, the Steel will stay on home ice for three consecutive games this weekend and host a trio of noteworthy promotions, including Sensory-Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project on Friday, January 30, Pickleball Night presented by Pickled! Batavia with a Steel Pickleball Paddle Giveaway for the first 500 fans on Saturday, January 31, and a Celebration of Women in Sports presented by LadyStrong Fitness on Sunday, February 1.

Game time is scheduled for 7:05 pm on Friday and Saturday with a 3:05 pm puck drop planned for Sunday.

Friday's game marks the Steel's fourth season hosting a night designed to include fans with sensory sensitivities, offering a more comfortable way to enjoy live hockey without overwhelming sights and sounds. The night features a series of adjustments, including lower music levels, the absence of the loud goal horn, and access to a dedicated sensory room, along with silent applause on the video board to keep the atmosphere both welcoming and fun.

Initially known as the team's "Celebration of Inclusion," Sensory-Friendly Night continues to be a season highlight through the Steel's partnership with Rising Lights Project. Rising Lights Project is dedicated to providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities and their families, and works to break the cycle of isolation experienced by individuals with intellectual and cognitive disabilities.

Saturday's Pickleball Paddle Giveaway features a large Steel logo printed on one side and the Pickled! logo on the other. A QR code beneath the logo can be scanned, which directs to the Pickled! website, where visitors can schedule a pickleball session or learn more.

Sunday is the third consecutive season Chicago will host a Women in Sports event. This year's special guest for the afternoon is Marciea "Black Widow" Allen, a former UFC fighter and co-founder of LadyStrong Fitness. Allen will perform the ceremonial puck drop before Sunday's game and will be available at the LadyStrong Fitness table in the lobby for those who wish to learn more about the gym.

The Steel (16-15-5-2, 39 pts.) earned a standings point during a two-game series against Madison last weekend, capping off a string of four consecutive games against the Capitols. The Steel got within one goal in the third period on Jan. 23, but a pair of empty net goals by Madison ended Chicago's five-game point streak in a 5-2 loss.

Chicago returned home the following day and held a 2-1 lead late into the game following goals from Brady Kudrick and Ryland Rooney, but Madison tied the game late to force overtime. With 25 seconds left in the extra frame, the Capitols scored to come away with the extra point and hand the Steel a 3-2 loss.

Saturday's loss marked the first time this season the Steel lost when leading after two periods and was the fifth time in the last ten games Chicago played in overtime.

Despite the pair of losses, Chicago's penalty kill unit stood out in a big way during the four-game stretch against Madison. The Steel were a collective 15-for-17 on the penalty kill against the Capitols and allowed more than three goals just once in four games.

Kudrick entered the double-digit mark in goals (10) for the season on Jan. 24 and has potted four scores in the last three games. He has 11 shots on goal in that span and is a +7 in the last seven games.

Ashton Schultz is expected to appear in his 100th USHL game on Feb. 1. The Buffalo Sabres prospect recorded an assist last weekend and ranks fourth on the Steel in points (21) and goals (9). In his first full season with the Steel, Schultz is on pace to match his point total from last season.

Jason Millett recorded an assist in each game last weekend and has recorded an assist in four of the last five games. The defenseman leads the Steel with a +10 rating and has had a negative plus-minus just once in the last 12 games.

Chicago has earned a standings point in seven of its last ten home games and has limited opponents to three or fewer goals in each of those games.

The Youngstown Phantoms (29-8-2-1, 61 pts.) boast the USHL's best record and have won four consecutive games. They are the only team with fewer than ten regulation losses this season and have the league's best goal differential (+64).

The Phantoms extended their winning streak to four games with two dominant wins over the USA Hockey NTDP U17 team last weekend. Youngstown scored seven goals in the first two periods and added five more in the third in a 12-1 win on Jan. 23. Malachi McKinnon recorded a hat trick and added three assists for a six-point night, tied for the most points scored in a USHL game this season. Youngstown peppered the NTDP with 47 shots on goal, which included 22 in the first period, and 16 of its 19 skaters recorded a point.

An authoritative 8-1 win on Jan. 24 closed out the big weekend for Youngstown. Evan Jardine led the way with a five-point performance and a hat trick. The Phantoms posted 32 shots on goal and limited the NTDP to just nine, tied for the fewest shots in a USHL game this season.

McKinnon has been on a tear of late with 12 points (4G-8A) in the last three games. He is a +12 in that span and is a +22 on the season, the third-best plus-minus rating in the USHL. His 39 points are third on the Phantoms, as are his 18 goals. McKinnon has not gone more than two games without a point since Nov. 21.

The Phantoms power play unit ranks second in the league. Jack Hextall leads the USHL in power play assists (18) and is second in power play points (23). A native of the Chicago suburb of Rolling Meadows, IL, Hextall has registered a point in six of the last seven games and has 11 points (2G-9A) in that span.

Goaltender Tobias Trejbal has won five consecutive starts and eight of the last nine. He has allowed more than three goals just three times in his 27 appearances this season, and his 20 wins are the most among league goaltenders.

The Steel are 52-46-9-5 all-time against Youngstown and 25-26-5-2 at home. Friday's game is the fifth of seven scheduled matchups between the two. The Steel are 1-1-2-0 against the Phantoms this season. The two last met in Geneva on Dec. 27 and 28, where the Phantoms came away with consecutive 3-2 overtime victories. The final two matchups are in Illinois on March 20 and 21.

The Muskegon Lumberjacks (25-12-0-1, 51 pts.) split their weekend set against Green Bay last weekend. Muskegon scored a goal in each period and staved off a late Gamblers push to earn a 3-2 road win on Jan. 23. Green Bay flipped the script the following night and scored in each period in a 3-1 win.

Muskegon has struggled away from home ice this season with the second-lowest road point total (18) in the Eastern Conference and a 9-9-0-0 record compared to its 16-3-0-1 home mark.

The Lumberjacks were tasked with filling the shoes of one of their top scorers, Tynan Lawrence, who moved to the college ranks and joined Boston University earlier this month. The second-year forward recorded 17 points (10G-7A) in 13 games before departing.

Drew Stewart, who is in his fourth year in the league, leads Muskegon in scoring with 33 points (18G-15A) and has scored a point in five of the last seven games (2G-5A). He also leads the Lumberjacks in power play points (10) and shots (103).

Goaltender Carl Axelsson has dropped two of his last three starts but still ranks in the top five among USHL goaltenders in most categories. He has allowed more than three goals just once in the last 14 games. His .928 save percentage is the best in the USHL, and his 2.19 goals against average is third. He has faced the second-most shots in the league (783) and has the second-most wins (19).

The Steel are 50-47-7-0 all-time against Muskegon and 26-25-3-0 at home. The two games are the second and third of seven scheduled matchups between the two and kick off a stretch of four straight games between the clubs, wrapping up in Muskegon next weekend on Feb. 6 and 7. The Lumberjacks defeated Chicago 5-1 in Muskegon on Nov. 9, the first matchup this season.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, January 30 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (7:05 pm CT) | Sensory-Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project

Saturday, January 31 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (7:05 pm CT) | Pickleball Night presented by Pickled! Batavia | Pickleball Paddle Giveaway (first 500 fans)

Sunday, February 1 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (3:05 pm CT) | Celebrating Women in Sports presented by LadyStrong Fitness







