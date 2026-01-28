Storm Deal Netusil to Omaha for Draft Pick
Published on January 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release
KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm have traded forward Frantisek Netusil to the Omaha Lancers in exchange for a USHL 2026 Phase II seventh round draft pick.
Netusil was acquired by the Storm via trade with Green Bay in mid-November. The Czechia native put up one goal and five assists across 18 games in a Tri-City uniform. Netusil began the season by registering three goals through 17 matchups with the Gamblers.
Born in May of 2007, Netusil is committed to Western Michigan University.
