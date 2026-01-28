Stars to Team-Up with Nebraska Volleyball February 6th

Published on January 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Stars have announced, in partnership with the University of Nebraska Volleyball program, that the defending Big Ten Champions will be at the Ice Box on Friday, February 6th, for the Stars' game against the Youngstown Phantoms.

The Huskers will be part of a ceremonial puck drop before the game, and Head Coach Dani Busboom-Kelly will be presented with a special Stars jersey.

Nebraska Volleyball will drop the puck at the Ice Box Puck at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, February 6th. The game begins a weekend full of Stars hockey, as the Stars also play on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.