Culligan Weekend Preview -31

Published on January 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







WHEN: FRIDAY JANUARY 30th, 7:05 PM CST, SATURDAY JANUARY 31st, 6:05 PM CST

WHERE: MidAmerican Energy RecPlex / The Ice Box

WATCH: FloHockey

LISTEN: MixLr.com/LincolnStars

STARS 2025-26 RECORD: 20-17-3-0

BUCCANEERS 2025-26 RECORD: 13-17-3-4

MUSKETEERS 2025-26 RECORD: 21-27-3-0

REGULAR SEASON STATISTICS LIN DM / SC

GOALS PER-GAME 3.33 2.86 / 3.56

GOALS ALLOWED PER-GAME 3.05 3.41 / 3.76

POWER-PLAY % 19.3% (13th) 14.6% (3rd) / 25.2% (last)

PENALTY KILL % 77.3% (11th) 77.8% (10th) / 78.2% (14th)

SHORT HANDED GOALS 6 (T-2nd) 2 / 6

LAST TIME OUT

Completed their stretch of 14 games across 29 days with a very solid weekend. The Stars collected five out of a possible six points on the weekend with a shootout win on Friday against Sioux City, a regulation victory in front of a sold-out crowd against Omaha on Saturday, and an overtime loss on Sunday in Sioux City.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

The Stars announced a trade on Monday with the Sioux Falls Stampede. Lincoln sent forward Aiden Janz to the Stampede in exchange for two draft-picks and a player. Lincoln then traded that player to the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL, and in return recieved forward Cooper Williams.

Williams led the NAHL in goals with 31, and was tied for sixth in the league in points with 54. Williams led the North-American league in power-play goals with 13 on the season, and was +14 in the +/- column. Williams is an '07 born forward, and is committed to play NCAA D1 hockey at Lake Superior State University.

SEASON SERIES

The Stars are tied in the season series with the Musketeers. Each team has secured five points in the four match-ups with the two splitting with three points in the last meeting.

On the other hand, the Stars have only matched up with Des Moines once so far this season. The Stars won that game 2-1 back on November 21st. The two clubs were scheduled to meet again the following week, but weather caused the game to be rescheduled for Tuesday, February 17th.

HOW TO TUNE IN

Both games this weekend will be broadcast on FloHockey and the Lincoln Stars MixLr page with Alexander Fern on the call.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.