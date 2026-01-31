Stars Fall to Des Moines Friday Night

Published on January 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







DES MOINES, IA- The Lincoln Stars (20-17-4-0) suffered their second straight overtime loss in Des Moines on Friday night.

The first period would go by quickly, with neither team recording a goal, and a combined eight shots on net (7-1 DM). Stars goaltender Will Prowse (Princeton) made a fantastic stick save as time expired in the frame.

In the second, Des Moines would strike first on a two-on-one break, gaining the early lead. But the Stars would answer back just under two minutes later on a Layne Loomer power-play tally. Loomer would add two more goals in the period, including another PPG, to gain his second hat-trick of the season, and send the Stars into the intermission with the two-goal lead.

The third period would be all Des Moines. The Buccaneers would score twice to send the game to overtime, and win it in the extra-frame on the break-away.

Lincoln is back in action Saturday night at the Ice Box at 6:05 p.m. against the Sioux City Musketeers.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.