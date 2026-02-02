Dellasalla Commits to Holy Cross

Published on February 2, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, NE - Stars Forward Drew Dellasalla has announced his commitment to further his academic and hockey career by attending Holy Cross.

"Junior hockey is all about opening doors to the NCAA level, and Holy Cross is a great fit for Drew academically, and athletically." Head Coach of the Lincoln Stars Rocky Russo said. "Coach Riga has done a great job of building that program, and I think that this is a natural fit for Drew and an opportunity for a big role right away with an elite education."

Dellasalla has played in 137 career USHL games, recording 47 points (14+33). The 19-year-old forward has two goals and eight assists this season for the Stars in 33 games played.

"Drew does a lot of things really well. He can play either way, he kills penalties, he can generate offense, he's got good feet. So he's the type of player that you can use a lot in different situations, and coaches find that valuable." Russo said.

The Stars return to action on Friday night at the Ice Box against the Youngstown Phantoms at 7:05 p.m.







