Four-Goal Third Period Lifts Jacks to 5-2 Win over U18s

Published on January 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

PLYMOUTH, MI - Trailing at the start of the third period was no issue for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (26-12-0-1, 53 pts.) on Friday night, thanks to 4 straight goals in the final frame to pick up a 5-2 win over the USNTDP Under-18 Team (10-24-3-2, 25 pts.)

It didn't take long for scoring to open. On their first shot of the game, the Under-18 Team took a 1-0 lead just 68 seconds into the game. Carter Meyer carried the puck up the near side of the ice into the Lumberjacks zone on a 2-on-1 rush. As he made his way towards the hashmarks, Meyer slid a pass across the slot to Jamie Glance for a backdoor tap-in.

Ten minutes later, at the 11-minute mark of the frame, the Jacks tied the game 1-1. Ty Bergeron (Flat Rock, MI) won possession of the puck on the far side of the ice just in front of the Muskegon team bench. On the near side of the ice, Viktor Norringer (Kungsbacka, SWE) screamed for a pass and got his wish from Bergeron, sending him to the offensive zone. Norringer ripped a shot over the goalie's glove for his 11th goal of the season.

One goal came in the second period, and it belonged to the NTDP. Just over halfway through the frame, Dayne Beuker held the puck on at the blue line and sent a pass across the zone to Wyatt Cullen. Rather than shooting from the wall, Cullen slid a pass back across the slot to Mikey Berchild on the back post for another easy tap-in goal to make it 2-0.

The third period is where the Lumberjacks took control of the game. Less than a minute into the final frame of regulation, Norringer added his second goal of the game. Melvin Novotny (Stockholm, SWE) picked up possession on the far side wall of the NTDP zone and slid a pass to Norringer at the top of the circle for another hard wrist shot to the back of the net.

Moments later, at the 4:24 mark, Jake Stuart (Manhattan Beach, CA) found himself on a breakaway thanks to a stretch pass from Anthony Thomas-Maroon (St. Louis, MO) up the far side of the ice. Stuart worked into the offensive zone on the far side and cut towards the middle before chipping the puck into the top corner of the net to give the Jacks a 3-2 lead.

Novotny, Norringer, and Bergeron connected for a pretty goal to make it 5-2 just a minute later. Working from the far side wall towards the middle, Norringer sent a pass back to the far side for Bergeron. Rather than shooting, Bergeron snapped a pass across the ice to Novotny, who caught the pass and ripped the puck to the back of the net.

Bergeron finished with 2 assists, Novotny with a goal and an assist, and Norringer with 2 goals in what was an impressive showing for the trio.

Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) (20-7-0-0) earned the win on his record with 21 saves on 23 shots against. Luke Carrithers (2-2-1-1) earned the loss on his record with 21 saves on 25 shots against.

The Jacks hit the road and travel to the west side of Lake Michigan for a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday against the Chicago Steel. Puck drop on Saturday is scheduled for 8:05 pm EST, and on Sunday for 4:05 pm EST.







