Storm Forward Ashton Dahms Commits to Sacred Heart University

Published on January 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm forward Ashton Dahms has committed to Sacred Heart University.

A Division I program located in Fairfield, Connecticut, the school competes in the Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA).

Dahms is the 14th member of Tri-City's roster to announce a Division I commitment and first to Sacred Heart.

"I am extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at Sacred Heart University," Dahms wrote in an Instagram post. "I would like to thank my family, coaches, and most importantly, god for guiding me through this journey."

Currently in his second year with time in Kearney, Dahms has put up 11 goals and seven assists for 18 points across 39 games this season. Those 11 goals are second-most on the Storm roster. Dahms's 18 points are fifth-most among Tri-City players.

The Lakeville, Minnesota native produced ten goals and 14 assists for 24 points in 51 regular season games last year with the Storm.

Dahms began his USHL career with a combined 45 appearances as a member of the Des Moines Buccaneers between the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 campaigns, where he produced 21 points. The left-shot forward was traded to Tri-City on October 23, 2024.

Sacred Heart began Division I play in 1993. Established in 1963, the school enrolls approximately 6,500 undergraduates and 4,206 postgraduates offering over 200 total academic programs.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.