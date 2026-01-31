Three-Goal Third Propels Phantoms over Steel

GENEVA, IL - The Youngstown Phantoms (30-9-2-1; 63 pts.) scored three unanswered goals in the last ten minutes of regulation, including two on a five-minute power play, to defeat the Chicago Steel (16-16-5-2, 39 pts.) 4-3 Friday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

The Steel killed Youngstown's first three power play opportunities, but a five-minute major penalty proved pivotal as the Phantoms scored twice to take a late lead and hang on.

Trevor Shorter scored his first USHL goal in the first period, and Jackson Crowder tallied his eighth score in the second period. Tobias Ohman potted his ninth goal early in the third period.

Goaltender Veeti Louhivaara stopped 31 of 35 shots in defeat.

Early in the first period, Steel newcomer Patrick Tolan made a subtle play in the neutral zone that sprung Ashton Schultz into the attacking end. Schultz centered to Ryland Rooney for a look, and Tolan whacked a backhand shot on goal during a strong Steel sequence.

The Phantoms were not credited with their first shot on goal until the 13:30 mark of the first period on a point shot that Louhivaara blocked out of play.

At 7:55 of the first, Shorter's heavy shot from the right point fluttered over the blocker of Phantoms netminder Tobias Trejbal to give the Steel a 1-0 lead.

Shortly after, Youngstown took advantage of an untimely Steel turnover in their zone, as Alexander Svitov scooped the puck and gave to Malachi McKinnon who ripped a shot past Louhivaara from the right circle to tie the game at 1-1.

The Phantoms had the only power play of the opening frame, but the Steel penalty kill, sharp of late, continued to roll to keep Youngstown off the board.

As the penalty expired, Ohman took off on an odd-man rush for the Steel. Ohman carried down the left side and dropped for Alex Assadourian, who fired a backdoor feed to Schultz that was too hot to handle.

Youngstown took a 10-9 shots advantage into the second period.

Just over three minutes into the second frame, Chicago got the lead back when Jason Millet fired a stretch pass that was deflected into the offensive zone by Nate Chorlton. At the left half wall, Assadourian quickly centered a pass to Crowder, who was denied on the first shot, but he got the rebound past Trejbal to make it 2-1.

Youngstown went on the attack after the goal when Sean Miller saw a strong chance from the left wing, but the Steel blocked the shooting lane to negate the chance.

Before the midway mark, Richard Zemlicka laid a big hit on Rooney, and Zach Spagnuolo stepped in to drop the gloves for a tussle in front of the Steel bench.

The rough stuff continued when Chicago was penalized just after the halfway mark, and offsetting roughing penalties were handed down.

The Phantoms power play failed to convert on their second advantage of the evening as Chicago's penalty kill unit continued to shine.

Later in the frame, Miller again had a strong look when he cut through the Steel defense into the low slot, but he flipped the puck high.

On the ensuing faceoff, Jack Willson rifled a shot from the left circle that glanced off the right shoulder of Louhivaara and out of play.

Chicago had a golden opportunity to take a two-goal lead after a Youngstown turnover at the Steel blue line. Luke Goukler moved the puck ahead and started a two-on-one down the right side with Brady Kudrick. Goukler sent a pass to Kudrick, who deked to the net and tried to shoot five-hole, but lost control on the move.

Shots favored the Phantoms 20-12 heading into the final frame.

The Steel took a 3-1 lead just over two minutes into the third period when Timo Kazda made a great play to find Ohman in the left circle, who fired a one-timer over the left shoulder of Trejbal.

Youngstown got one back at 10:05 after Cooper Simpson stepped into a wrist shot from just outside the faceoff circles to make it 3-2.

Less than two minutes later, Schultz was handed a five-minute major and game misconduct, sending Youngstown to a lengthy power play.

Two minutes into the power play, Kazumo Sasaki gave to Zemlicka, who lifted a shot through traffic and in to tie the game at 3-3.

With just ten seconds to spare on their advantage, the Phantoms took the lead when Matej Teply ripped a shot from the left circle to make it 4-3 Youngstown.

The Steel pulled Louhivaara with just over two minutes left and had a great chance after Youngstown was penalized with 1:28 left to make it a six-on-four advantage.

Chicago maintained offensive zone time for most of the remaining regulation time but failed to tally the tying goal.

