Capitols Come Back to Down Steel in Overtime

Published on January 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - A 2-1 Steel lead stood into the late stages of the third period, but a game-tying Madison goal with under four minutes left forced overtime where the Capitols (20-14-0-3; 43 pts.) prevailed, 3-2 over Chicago (16-15-5-2, 39 pts.) Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

The Steel killed a five-minute power play early in the third period to keep a one-goal lead intact, but couldn't keep Madison at bay as Chicago dropped its second consecutive game to the Capitols.

Brady Kudrick scored his tenth goal of the season and fourth in three games, and Ryland Rooney tallied his ninth goal of the season and first with the Steel.

Goaltender Veeti Louhivaara stopped 28 of 31 shots in defeat. He has helped the Steel earn a standings point in six of his seven starts.

Kudrick opened the scoring under two minutes into Saturday's contest with a sweet deflection off a Jason Millett point shot to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.

Shortly after the goal, Marco Senerchia had a great look in the low slot but was denied by Capitols netminder Caleb Heil.

Just before the halfway mark of the first, Jackson Crowder nearly finished a nifty move to the net after throwing a backhand shot on goal. Heil made the initial stop, but Crowder got lumber on the rebound and the puck narrowly sailed past the left post.

Later in the period, Tobias Ohman almost found Crowder on a cross-ice feed. Ohman was inches away from creating a goal on the ensuing sequence when he dished to Ashton Schultz, but Heil made a strong save.

Chicago went to its first power play with under five minutes left in the opening frame and had a great look early in the advantage when Ryland Rooney nudged a pass to an open Crowder in the left circle, but Crowder's shot was stopped by Heil.

The Steel turned the puck over at the expiration of their power play, resulting in a Madison two-on-one. Will Dosan picked up the puck out of the box and slid a pass to Ville Vaarala, who fanned on a one-timer.

The Steel led in shots 11-3 after the first period. Madison's three shots were tied for the fewest allowed in a single period by the Steel this season.

Chicago went shorthanded just ten seconds into the second period.

Just over a minute into the advantage, Madison tied the game at 1-1 on a heavy wrist shot from the right circle by Michael Tang.

Soon after, Chris Baird-Gajdos started an odd-man rush and wristed a shot from the left dot that was denied with a five-hole stop by Louhivaara.

A Madison penalty at 7:23 gave the Steel their second power play of the game.

Chicago's best look on the man advantage came when Schultz tried to shoot a one-timer against the grain from the left wing that was swiftly gloved down by Heil.

Madison killed the penalty and shortly after, created another odd-man rush. John Stout had a great look, but the puck rolled past him before he could get a shot away.

At the other end, Crowder made a slick move to put a backhand shot on goal that was initially stopped and bounced off a Capitol in the crease. Rooney followed up and poked the loose puck between the pads of Heil to give the Steel a 2-1 lead.

Late in the frame, James Scantlebury made a great play to bat a pass to Sammy Smith out of the air to cancel a potential chance.

Moments later, a broken play at the front of the net allowed Max Rider to get a shot away that bounced off the inside of the left post.

Rihards Griva put forth one final shot for Madison in the second period with a wrist shot that was shouldered away by Louhivaara to end the period.

Madison received a five-minute power play early in the third period.

Early in the advantage, an untimely Capitols turnover in the slot fell to Ohman, who quickly released a snap-shot that ricocheted off the post and out of play.

Late in the power play, Michael Tang fired a heavy shot from the right circle, and Louhivaara shot out his paddle to make a tough save.

The Steel killed the remainder of the penalty for a huge stand to stay in front.

Madison went to its fourth power play of the third period with 6:38 left, and Griva rang a shot off the crossbar early in the advantage.

Madison tied the game with 3:25 left after a point shot was blocked, but landed cleanly for Cooper Snee, who fired past a sprawled-out Louhivaara to make it 2-2.

The Steel started the extra frame with possession but couldn't create a strong chance.

Madison held the puck for the rest of the frame, and Stephen Cover scored off a fluky bounce with 25 seconds left in overtime to give Madison the extra point.

Chicago will play three home games next weekend, beginning with Sensory-Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project on Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:05 pm against Youngstown.

The Steel will then host Pickleball Night presented by Pickled! Batavia on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 7:05 pm against Muskegon, which features a special Steel Pickleball Paddle Giveaway to the first 500 fans.

Chicago will close out the weekend with a Celebration of Women in Sports presented by LadyStrong Fitness on Sunday, Feb. 1 at 3:05 pm against the Lumberjacks.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, January 30 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (7:05 pm CT) | Sensory-Friendly Night presented by Rising Lights Project Saturday, January 31 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (7:05 pm CT) | Pickleball Night presented by Pickled! Batavia | Pickleball Paddle Giveaway (first 500 fans) Sunday, February 1 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (3:05 pm CT) | Celebrating Women in Sports presented by LadyStrong Fitness







United States Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.