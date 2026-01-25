Lancers Score Again on Power Play, Fall to Stars

Published on January 24, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Lincoln Stars erupted for four goals in the third period and defeated the Omaha Lancers, 6-2, on Saturday night at the Ice Box.

The two teams entered the second intermission knotted up 2-2 but four different goal-scorers lifted Lincoln (20-17-2-0) to victory. Omaha (10-25-2-2) got goals from Jack Stanius and Kole Hyles in defeat. The Lancers scored a power-play goal for the ninth time in its last 14 games but failed to cash in on a five-minute power play in the third period while trailing by one.

Special teams figured into three of the game's first four goals over the first two periods. Layne Loomer put the Stars on the board first when he scored 15 seconds into the home team's first power play of the night. He camped at the near-post side and one-touched a pass from Alex Pelletier at the far point 9:29 in. That goal snapped a stretch of nine consecutive unsuccessful Lincoln power plays vs. Omaha.

The Lancers needed less than two minutes to answer right back. Finn De St. Hubert broke up a pass intended for Pelletier on the far wall and poked the puck ahead for Stanius, who glided in and scored from the right circle at the 11:19 mark. Stanius's seventh goal of the season was also his third in five head-to-head meetings vs. Lincoln. His goal also snapped a stretch of 10 consecutive games in which the Lancers did not score in the first period.

Hyles put the Lancers in the lead 1:07 into the second period with his second power-play goal of the season. Reese Lantz's shot from the point rebounded just outside of the crease and Hyles popped the puck over the shoulder of goaltender William Prowse to make it 2-1, Lancers. He leads Omaha with 14 goals and has recorded 16 points (9+7) over his last 17 games.

Loomer scored his second of the game on the man advantage again with a seeing-eye shot from just inside the blue to the top-left corner at the 15:59 mark to tie the game back up.

Josef Eichler put Lincoln back in the lead for good on a one-timer from just inside the blue line on the near side 1:16 into the third. Nate Pederson gave the Stars breathing room with a breakaway goal 32 seconds after the Lancers failed to score on the aforementioned five-minute power play. Kade Kohanski and Brady Cunningham netted Lincoln's final two goals late in the frame.

The Lancers travel to Wisconsin next weekend to face the Madison Capitols Friday and Saturday. Omaha's next home game is Feb. 7 vs. Des Moines for Star Wars Night. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LancersHKY







United States Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.