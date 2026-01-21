Lasky Commits to Yale

Omaha Lancers defenseman Henryk Lasky has announced his commitment to play college hockey at Yale, a Division-I ECAC Hockey conference team.

Lasky, 20, is in his second season with the Lancers and has appeared in 37-of-38 games this campaign. He has a goal and three assists with his first USHL goal coming in the season-opener vs. Green Bay, Sep. 18. Lasky skated in 39 contests last season after starting the 2024-25 campaign by appearing in two games with the Powell River Kings in the BCHL. He played 22 games with Powell River in 2023-24 and has combined to appear in 100 games between the BCHL and the USHL over his junior hockey career.







