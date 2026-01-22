Trio of Storm Alumni Among Nominees for Hobey Baker Memorial Award

Published on January 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Former Tri-City Storm players Owen Beckner (Colorado College), Vinny Borgesi (Northeastern), and Jake Richard (UConn) have been nominated for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. The prestigious honor is given annually to the best player in NCAA Division I College Hockey.

All nominees meet numerous criteria to be eligible for the award. These include strength of character, contribution to integrity of the team, outstanding skills in all phases of the game, scholastic achievement, and sportsmanship. In addition, recipients must be in compliance with all NCAA rules, be a full-time student, and complete more than 50 percent of their season.

In the coming months, the list of nominees will narrow to three "Hobey Hat Trick Finalists." One winner is selected among Hat Trick finalists and announced on Friday, April 10 at the 2026 Men's Frozen Four in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Instructions for fan voting are available now at hobeybaker.com/vote. Voting runs until Sunday, March 8. Fan votes account for a percentage of the overall ballot in selecting the award's recipient.

Fifty-two total USHL alumni were nominated Monday. Eight of the past ten award winners, including Macklin Celebrini and Cole Caufield, played in the USHL.

Information on the three Tri-City Storm alumni who received nominations is below.

Owen Beckner/Sophomore/Center/Colorado College

Leads all Colorado College players this year in points (16) and assists (10)

Tied for the team lead in goals (6), power play goals (2), and rating (+7) this season

Impressed during 2024-2025 in Colorado Springs, producing 27 points in 37 games

Spent 2023-2024 campaign in Kearney, where he registered 14 goals and 31 assists for 45 points across 61 contests

Vinny Borgesi/Senior/Defenseman/Northeastern

Amassed four goals, 12 assists, 16 points in 21 games with Northeastern this season, where he's serving as team captain

Has put up 20 or more points in each of his past two years at Northeastern

Across two seasons at Tri-City (2020-2021, 2021-2022): 106 games, 7 goals, 43 assists, 50 points, +30 rating

38 points during 2021-2022 tied for eleventh-most among all USHL defenseman

Jake Richard/Junior/Forward/UConn

Ties for the team-lead in scoring this season (19 points) through 23 appearances

Tops all UConn players in assists (13) this year

Finished second on UConn roster with 43 points during 2024-2025 campaign

Competed in 27 regular season games with Storm at end of 2022-2023 after trade with Muskegon, putting up 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points

Contributed three assists in four Storm playoff games during 2022-2023







