Frosty Cup Preview: Bucs vs Force

Published on January 21, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Game: Date: Time: Location:

Des Moines at Fargo 1/21 7:00 p.m. Comerica Center

Fargo at Des Moines 1/22 6:00 p.m. Comerica Center

Results: Week of Jan. 16 Record: 1-1-0-0

Des Moines (4) at Omaha (3) on Jan. 16 (OT)

Dubuque (4) at Des Moines (1) on Jan. 17

Des Moines Top Scorers:

Ryan Seelinger (F) - 34GP | 18G | 20A | 38P

Blake Zielinski (F) - 27GP | 11G | 15A | 26P

Riley Zupfer (F) - 34GP | 7G | 14A | 21P

Des Moines Goaltenders:

Alan Lendak - 16GP | 7-9-0-0 | 2.65 GAA | 0.905 SV%

Andrei Nikolaev - 2GP | 0-1-0-0 | 2.56 GAA | 0.913 SV%

Buccaneers Notes:

Ryan Seelinger leads the club in scoring and ranks seventh in the USHL with 38P (18G, 20A) in 34GP.

Riley Zupfer ranks fifth among USHL rookies in scoring with 21P (7G, 14A) in 34GP.

Alan Lendak ranks eighth among USHL goaltenders with a 2.65 GAA and .905 SV%.

The Bucs are 3-6-1-0 in their last 10GP.

FARGO

Team Comparison

Des Moines Fargo

Overall Record

11-17-3-4

21-13-1-1

Home Record

6-8-1-2

12-5-0-1

Away Record

5-9-2-2 9-8-1-0

Goals For

99

103

Goals Against

121

101

PP%

14.3%

20.7%

PK%

78.5%

76.9%

Previous and Upcoming Meetings

Des Moines (2) at Fargo (3) on Oct. 17 (OT)

Des Moines (2) at Fargo (3) on Oct. 18 (OT)

Des Moines at Fargo on Jan. 21

Fargo at Des Moines on Jan. 22

Fargo at Des Moines on Mar. 20

Fargo at Des Moines on Mar. 21

Record: 0-0-2-0 Home: 0-0-0 Away: 0-0-2

Fargo Top Scorers:

Graham Jones (F) - 36GP | 16G | 14A | 30P

Luke McNamara (F) - 36GP | 10G | 20A | 30P

Axel Lofgren (D) - 35GP | 6G | 18A | 24P

Fargo Goaltenders:

Ajay White - 25GP | 16-7-1-1 | 2.46 GAA | .907 SV%

Force Notes:

Ajay White ranks seventh among USHL goaltenders with a 2.46 GAA and .907 SV%.

Axel Lofgren ranks sixth among USHL defensemen in scorin with 24P (6G, 18A) in 25GP.

The Force are 6-3-1-0 in their last 10GP.

Next Home Game: January 30

The Bucs' next home game is January 30 as they host the Lincoln Stars for Beach Night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex at 7:05 p.m! Join us for a night of fun, featuring a Pelican Post bucket hat giveaway, 2-for-1 beer night, Fireball Friday. Don't miss out on the action! Buy your tickets here.

