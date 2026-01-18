Bucs Fall 4-1 to Fighting Saints

Published on January 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







West Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (11-17-3-4) fell to the Dubuque Fighting Saints (24-9-2-0) in a 4-1 Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup Saturday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Saints jumped out to an early lead, which the Bucs were unable to recover. Dubuque goaltender Vojtech Hambalek (16-6-0-0) backstopped the win with 28 saves. The Bucs look ahead to back-to-back matchups against the Fargo Force next week in Frisco, Texas, at the USHL Frosty Cup.

The Fighting Saints came out hot with four unanswered goals, the first from captain Teddy Merrill at 8:17. Forward Michael Barron assisted on the goal that brought Dubuque ahead 1-0, extending his point streak to eleven straight games. Saints forward Gavin Lock doubled the Dubuque lead with an unassisted goal at 15:31, showing a score of 2-0.

Saints defenseman Kristopher Richards' shot from the top of the right-wing circle found the back of the net 4:54 into the middle frame, showing Dubuque ahead 3-0. Barron tallied his second point on the night with an unassisted goal at 18:49 to bring the Saints lead to 4-0.

Bucs forward Rhys Wallin fought for an unassisted short-handed goal 7:41 into the final frame. Wallin's seventh goal on the season showed a final score of 4-1.

The Bucs look ahead to a week in Frisco, Texas, for a pair of games against the Fargo Force at the Comerica Center in the 6th annual USHL Frosty Cup! The Bucs' next home game is January 30 as they host the Lincoln Stars for Beach Night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex at 7:05 p.m. Join us for a night of fun, featuring a Pelican Post bucket hat giveaway, 2-for-1 beer night, Fireball Friday. Don't miss out on the action! Buy your tickets here.

Purchase your new merchandise from the Bucs Galley today!







United States Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.