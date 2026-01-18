The Herd Fall to the Sioux City Musketeers, 3-1

Published on January 17, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Sioux City Musketeers by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night, marking the second game of their weekend series. The Herd's lone goal came from Brent Solomon, who netted his 15th of the season. Linards Feldbergs was in net for Sioux Falls and made several key saves, but it wasn't enough to secure the win.

The first period got off to a rough start for the Herd. At 5:58, JJ Monteiro was assessed a cross-checking penalty, which after a challenge by Sioux City was upgraded to a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct. Shortly after, the Musketeers opened the scoring when a puck slipped past Feldbergs during a net-front scramble.

At 7:13, the Herd earned their first power-play opportunity after Elvis Vatne was called for high-sticking. As that penalty expired, Trey Jeffris took a hooking penalty on a breakaway attempt by Thomas Zocco, giving Sioux Falls another chance with the man advantage. However, the Herd were unable to convert on either opportunity. Sioux City took another penalty at 11:53, again giving the Herd a power play, but the score remained unchanged.

At 14:42, Wade Weil was sent to the box for roughing, and this time the Musketeers capitalized on the power play to make it 2-0. Thomas Zocco later took a minor penalty for roughing at 15:10, which the Herd successfully killed. Sioux City took a late penalty that carried into the second period, and the opening frame ended with the Musketeers leading 2-0.

The second period began with another Sioux City penalty at 6:06, but once again the Herd could not convert on the power play. At 9:39, Matthew Grimes and Luke Garry received matching roughing penalties, while Juho Keinanen was also assessed a minor for interference, putting Sioux Falls on the penalty kill. The Musketeers took advantage, extending their lead to 3-0.

The Herd finally got on the board at 17:35 when Brent Solomon carried the puck coast to coast and snapped a shot from the right faceoff circle through the five-hole, cutting the deficit to two. Sioux City took a late penalty at 19:15 that carried over into the third period, and the score stood at 3-1 after two periods.

Scoring came to a halt in the third period, though penalties continued. Jack Brauti took a cross-checking penalty at 2:16, followed by a delay-of-game penalty to Cooper Soller at 8:48. The Herd successfully killed off both penalties. At 9:56, Sioux City was called for hooking, giving Sioux Falls another power-play opportunity, but they were unable to capitalize. Ryder Betzold later took a minor penalty for interference, which the Herd also killed off.

The final penalty of the game went to Sioux City at 17:15, but once again the Herd could not find the back of the net. Sioux Falls pulled goaltender Linards Feldbergs at 16:36 in favor of the extra attacker, but were unable to add to the score. The Herd outshot the Musketeers 37-23.

Feldbergs finished the night with 20 saves and now holds a .905 save percentage with a 2.68 goals-against average.

The Herd return to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for their third game of the weekend against the Lincoln Stars for Wizomaniac Night, presented by Innovative Office Solutions. Tickets for the game can be purchased.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.