Stampede Earn One Point After Falling to Lancers in Overtime

Published on January 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Stampede earned one point against the Omaha Lancers to close out their three-game week. Brock Schultz netted the team's lone goal, and goaltender Waylon Esche made several key saves in a 25-save performance.

After Wednesday's 6-1 win against the Lancers, the Herd knew Omaha would come out seeking revenge. Sioux Falls set the tone early, generating several scoring opportunities. A key moment came at 8:33 when the Lancers' Jack Stanius committed a high-sticking penalty. As Stampede goaltender Waylon Esche headed to the bench, Joey Macrina and Brock Schultz broke into the offensive zone on an odd-man rush. Off a clean pass from Macrina, Schultz rocketed the puck over the stick side of goaltender Devin Shakar. The goal marked Schultz's 14th of the season, with Macrina and Solomon earning assists.

The Herd maintained their lead and shut down the Lancers' power play after defenseman Mathew Grimes was called for slashing. That power play was cut short by 10 seconds when Yegor Kim was whistled for boarding against Noah Mannausau. Sioux Falls came up empty on the advantage but carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission after outshooting Omaha 20-6.

The Stampede slowed slightly in the second period. At 3:38, forward Thomas Holtby was called for goaltender interference, sending the Herd to the penalty kill. Esche came up with several big saves to help Sioux Falls kill off the penalty. Just over halfway through the period, a Lancer went down in front of the Stampede bench, drawing a whistle. After review, Stampede forward Cade Strom was assessed a double minor for high-sticking.

Sioux Falls killed off the first half of the penalty and even generated a few shorthanded chances. Just 15 seconds into the second half of the double minor, the Lancers scored as Kim cleaned up a rebound. Offensive play settled down as physicality increased, with scrums breaking out after nearly every whistle. The Stampede outshot the Lancers 16-15 in the second period.

Offense remained limited in the third, but tensions reached their peak. Just 1:08 into the period, Lancers forward Tanner Morgan was called for boarding against JJ Monteiro, but the Stampede power play continued to struggle and failed to convert. Emotions ran high with nearly every stoppage in play. At 16:16, Stampede defenseman Wade Weil dropped the gloves with Lancers forward Ryan Aaronson. After earning the takedown, Weil was sent to the locker room with a five-minute fighting major and will likely face a suspension next week.

With neither team scoring in regulation, the game headed to overtime.

The extra five minutes provided plenty of action for the PREMIER Center crowd, with both teams creating scoring chances. Ultimately, it was the Lancers who found the back of the net after Esche attempted a poke check and Ryder Reynolds capitalized on the loose puck.

Esche finished the night with 25 saves, improving his record to 4-3-1-0 on the season. He now holds a 3.62 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage.

With Fargo falling to the Tri-City Storm and the Stampede earning one point, Sioux Falls now holds a five-point lead atop the Western Conference standings.

The Herd returns to action next Friday and Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Friday is Hockey Moms Night, presented by Real Deals Sioux Falls, and the first 500 fans will receive a Stampede mini tote bag.

Saturday marks the Stampede's first-ever First Responders Night, presented by Rosenbauer. The Herd will don special jerseys and host a pregame ceremony honoring first responders who make an impact throughout Stampede Country.







