Chicago Drops 6-4 Decision to Dubuque

Published on January 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - Despite holding a brief lead and later tying the game with consecutive goals in the third period, the Chicago Steel (12-14-4-1, 29 pts.) allowed four third period goals including a late power play goal as the Dubuque Fighting Saints (21-9-2-0, 44 pts.) swept a two-game weekend series with a 6-4 win Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Teddy Merrill's goal with under three minutes remaining in regulation broke a 4-4 tie and Dubuque sealed the game with an empty net goal, handing the Steel their seventh straight defeat.

Zach Spagnuolo tallied his first USHL goal and Jonas Kemps also scored his first USHL goal to tie the game in the third frame. Henry Major potted his sixth goal and Timo Kazda recorded his 11th goal.

Goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 24 shots in his first game back from injury.

The Steel went on the prowl early to start Friday's contest when Ashton Schultz shielded the puck and circled behind the net before centering to an open Kazda, who was denied by Dubuque goaltender Owen Crudale.

Camillo Milani, making his USHL debut, got a shot on goal on his first shift with a strong look below the right circle.

Dubuque scored the game's first goal for the ninth consecutive game when Charlie Arend perfectly picked the corner with a snipe from the slot to make it 1-0.

A wild sequence ensued shortly after the goal when Benson Grande made a great pass to Brady Kudrick, who deked and fired on goal but was stopped with a great save by Crudale. The Steel repetitively punched at the rebound with Crudale down and out but failed to get it by.

After the halfway point, Luke Goukler was hooked on a partial breakaway, giving the Steel the first man advantage of the game.

On the advantage, Scantlebury got the puck in the slot and backhanded a pass to Major, who rifled a one-timer off the right post.

Chicago got its second power play later in the opening frame and again came inches away from knotting the game up. Scantlebury centered to Kazda, who put a one-timer on goal that was narrowly kept out by the right pad of Crudale.

Dubuque had several shorthanded looks during the penalty kill, including a near-miss to Dante Josefsson-Westling on a centering feed.

The Fighting Saints successfully killed both of Chicago's first two power plays.

The Steel evened the score at 17:20 of the frame after Jackson Crowder dished to Spagnuolo on the left wing, who hammered a one-timer past Crudale to make it 1-1.

A night after Dubuque limited the Steel to just seven shots on goal in the first two periods, shots favored Chicago 10-8 after the opening 20 minutes.

The Steel opened the second period with pressure when Schultz delivered a heavy shot from the high slot that whistled past the left post.

Chicago continued to blitz Dubuque when Goukler dangled around the defense and gave back door to Crowder, who had an open net with Crudale well out of position. The puck wasn't in Crowder's wheelhouse, and he couldn't get enough on the shot.

Six minutes into the second, Chicago's persistence paid off when Sisson tried to center for Scantlebury, who was tied up. Scantlebury collected the puck in the corner and centered for Major, who quickly got the puck off his stick with a superb snipe to give the Steel a 2-1 lead.

Moments later, Crowder sprinted down the left wing and put a shot just off the tip of Crudale's trapper.

At 9:01, Dubuque entered the offensive zone on an odd-man rush. Barron carried in and dished to Arend, who gave to Colin Frank and shot past the glove of Charrois to tie the game at 2-2.

The Steel almost got their lead back when Crowder had a breakaway and tried to go backhand, but Crudale made a huge save.

Chicago took its first penalty of the night late in the second period and kept Dubuque at bay for the majority of the kill. Dubuque got its best look of the advantage as it was expiring, but Charrois made a solid five-hole stop.

Shots still favored the Steel, 17-16, heading to the third period.

Dubuque found the back of the net just 39 seconds into the third period when Frank dropped a pass to a streaking Arend, who fired from between the circles over Charrois to make it 3-2 Dubuque.

The Fighting Saints cashed in again just over two minutes later after a Steel defensive breakdown allowed Frank to lead a breakaway and fire past Charrois to make it 4-2.

The Steel got one back when Spagnuolo centered to the slot for Kazda, who fired into an open net to make it 4-3.

Moments later, Cooper Conway had a breakaway chance and fired over the shoulder of Charrois. The officials called it a goal on the ice but overturned the call after a video review revealed the shot ricocheted off the crossbar.

Chicago took advantage of the disallowed goal and responded at 11:18 when Kemps stepped into a shot from the left half wall that bounced off Crudale and in to tie the game at 4-4.

Late in the period, the Steel took an untimely penalty and went shorthanded. Under one minute into Dubuque's power play, Merrill rifled a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Charrois to give the Fighting Saints a 5-4 lead with under three minutes left.

The Steel emptied their net shortly after the goal for an extra attacker and maintained good zone time, but couldn't find the equalizer before Josefsson-Westing deposited an empty-net goal to seal the win for Dubuque.

Chicago will travel to Sioux City next weekend to take on the Musketeers on Friday, Jan. 9 at 7:05 pm CT and Saturday, Jan. 10 at 6:05 pm CT.

The next home game for the Steel is Friday, Jan. 16 on Superhero Night presented by Rookies at the Rink. The team will wear unique superhero jerseys for the game, which will be auctioned online with net proceeds to benefit Marmion Academy.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10.

The Star Wars Ticket Pack is now on sale. For just $40, fans can receive two white zone tickets to Star Wars Night on Saturday, Jan 24, plus one Steel light saber that lights up and makes sound.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, January 9 at Sioux City Musketeers (7:05 pm CT) Saturday, January 10 at Sioux City Musketeers (6:05 pm CT) Friday, January 16 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (7:05 pm CT) Superhero Night presented by Rookies at the Rink | Special Jersey Auction to benefit the Marmion Academy







United States Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.