Furious Comeback Earns Steel Point in 5-4 Shootout Thriller

SIOUX CITY, IA - A night after giving up three goals in the final four minutes, the Chicago Steel (13-14-4-2, 32 pts.) turned the tables and scored three goals of its own in a span of 3:09 to erase a three-goal deficit and snag a standings point in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Sioux City Musketeers (18-16-2-0, 38 pts.) Saturday night at Tyson Events Center.

The Steel trailed 4-1 late before scoring three times in just over three minutes to tie the game with a pair of those goals coming with Chicago's net empty. Despite killing a penalty in overtime, the Steel fell in the fifth round of the shootout when Luke Garry scored to give Sioux City the victory.

Tobias Ohman scored the game's first goal with his eighth score of the season. Aidan Dyer started the comeback with his fourth goal. Jackson Crowder scored on the power play for his seventh goal 1:38 later. Brady Kudrick completed the comeback attempt 90 seconds later with his sixth goal.

Goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 24 shots and had an all-out glove save in overtime to keep the Steel alive.

Early in the first period, Jonas Kemps rifled a shot off the right post, but the Steel took a tripping penalty on Sioux City's ensuing breakout.

Chicago efficiently killed the penalty, and Kolin Sisson carried into the offensive zone in a three-on-one after the expiration of the penalty. Sisson dangled to the net before sending a backdoor pass to Ashton Schultz, who smartly dropped a centering pass for Ohman who finished to put the Steel up 1-0.

Just before the midway mark of the first, Kyle O'Leary circled behind the net and scored a wraparound goal at the right post to even the score at 1-1.

Shortly after, Nate Chorlton had a chance on a loose puck in the crease that was hastily cleared by Sioux City.

Sioux City went to the power play for the second time later in the period, and Trey Jefferis hit the bumper Max Anderson in the slot, who lifted a shot past the blocker of Charrois to put Sioux City ahead 2-1.

The Musketeers made it a 3-1 lead 90 seconds later after a dump-in took a strange bounce off the glass and stayed behind the net. Jefferis centered a pass to Dallas Vieau, who shot through a partial screen past Charrios.

Sioux City led in shots 10-9 after the opening frame.

The Musketeers opened the second period on its third power play after Chicago was issued a penalty at the end of the first frame, but the Steel managed to stave off Sioux City.

Later in the period, Shayne Gould entered the attacking zone on an odd-man rush and ripped a shot on goal that was handled nicely by Charrois.

Chicago began to create opportunities when Alex Calbeck intercepted a cross-ice feed on a Sioux City three-on-one. The Steel turned the other way for their own odd-man rush, and Calbeck snapped a shot from the high slot that was snared by the glove of Sioux City netminder Ryder Shea.

The Steel added another chance later when Luke Goukler gave backdoor for Kudrick, but the pass was too far behind him.

With six minutes left in the period, the Steel went to their second power play of the weekend. Schultz opened the advantage with a one-timer from the left circle that was sealed by Shea.

Sioux City then got a shorthanded rush and Garry attempted a between-the-legs shot that missed just wide of the left post.

Chicago doubled the Musketeers shot total in the second frame to take a 19-15 lead in shots into the third.

Senerchia had a strong chance early in the third period in the slot and labeled a one-timer that was kept out by Shea.

The Steel had an opportunity to get back in the game with an abbreviated power play in the first half of the frame when Crowder sauced a pass to Scantlebury that narrowly missed the mark.

With a delayed penalty at the midway point of the third, Sioux City made it a 4-1 lead when Will Tomko shoveled a pass to O'Leary, who quickly sent a shot over the glove of Charrois.

Chicago lit the flame with under four minutes left when Dyer collected a pass at the left wing and fired blocker-side on Shea to make it 4-2.

A hooking call against Sioux City gave Chicago its fifth power play of the night with just over two minutes left to play.

The Steel emptied their net for an extra attacker, and 20 seconds later, executed a bumper passing play between Ohman and Scantlebury that ended with Crowder shooting past Shea to make it 4-3.

The comeback became complete exactly 1:30 later when the Steel again emptied their net, and Crowder rifled a back-door feed to Kudrick, who tapped in to tie the game at 4-4.

The game reached overtime for the second consecutive night and fourth time in the last six games for the Steel.

Under one minute into the extra frame, Schultz skated down the left wing and ripped a shot that was snatched by Shea. Tomko sprinted the other way and fired on goal, which was turned aside by Charrois.

Mason Stenger nearly ended the game on the following faceoff after stepping around a defender and lifting a shot that was blocked by Charrois, but Chicago was penalized on the play to give Sioux City a four-on-three advantage.

Charrois made a game-saving stop early on the power play when Garry hammered a one-timer on goal and the Steel netminder fully extended his trapper to keep the puck out.

Chicago killed the remainder of the penalty and were denied the game-winner moments later when Jason Millett fired on goal and was stymied on his rebound chance.

The game proceeded to a shootout, where Senerchia scored in the opening round for Chicago. Elias Vatne scored in the third round to extend the shootout, and Garry scored in the fifth to secure the extra point for the Musketeers.

