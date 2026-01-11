Trevs Chirps Coming for Hawaii Night

Published on January 10, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







On Saturday, January 10th internet sensation, TrevsChirps is coming to the Sioux City Musketeers game as a part of our Hawaii Night Experience.

Who is TrevsChirps?

He is a social media personality with over a million followers across Tik Tok, Instagram, Youtube and Facebook. He is known as the Professional Heckler where he attends sporting events and chirps opposing teams athletes in a family friendly way and ends his chirps with his trademark "YOU BUM" catch phrase and his videos have garnered millions and millions of views.

He has quickly become a big fan of the game of hockey and is spreading his hockey fandom to Sioux City and the Musketeers!

Where will he be sitting?

Typically when he attends games he sits next to the penalty box, AKA "The Bum Box" but for everyone's entertainment purposes he will be moving all over the arena on Saturday night! So don't worry about getting seats in a specific location. Chances are, no matter where you're sitting, you'll be hearing "You Bum" at some point during the game.

Does He Have Anything to do with winning the Hawaiian Vacation Package?

Nope, he's just here to have a good time and help chirp the Chicago Steel that night!

Where can I get tickets for this game?

