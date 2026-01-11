Luke Garry Named Forward of the Week

Sioux City, IA - Today the Sioux City Musketeers announced that forward Luke Garry was named the United States Hockey League Forward of the Week for the week from December 29th - January 4th.

Luke Garry was the main offensive catalyst behind Sioux City's undefeated three game week. He registered a total of nine points, behind four goals and five assists. He finished the weekend on the highest of notes, securing six total points in the Musketeers 8-2 throttling of the United States Hockey National Team Development Program. In that game he scored a pair of goals and dished out a career high four assists.

In his second season with the Musketeers, Garry has played in thirty-three games and has scored 14 goals to go with 21 assists and 35 total points.

Through a season and a half with Sioux City, the Minnetonka, MN native has played in 92 total games for the green and gold with 24 goals, and 33 assists for a total of 57 career USHL points and a +13 rating.

Luke plays alongside his twin brother Gavin here in Sioux City, just as they did in high school and won the 2023 Class-AA Minnesota High School State Championship for the Minnetonka Skippers together.

The left handed shooting forward was drafted by the Musketeers, 88th overall in the 6th round of the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft.

Garry and the Musketeers return home this weekend to face the Chicago Steel in a two game series that begins on Friday night at 7:05 pm and continues into Saturday at 6:05 pm.







