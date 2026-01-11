Vig's Two Goals Not Enough for Lancers vs. Black Hawks

Published on January 10, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Charlie Vig scored twice but the Omaha Lancers fell, 7-3, to the Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday night at Young Arena.

Vig recorded his first career USHL multi-goal game and the Lancers tied the game in the second period after trailing by two but could not earn the road victory. Omaha (10-23-1-2) committed a season-high 81 penalty minutes, nearly doubling its previous high mark (46 at Sioux City Nov. 26). Ryan Yurkiw also scored his first USHL goal in the loss.

Waterloo (12-18-1-1) matched a season-high for goals scored (Dec. 6 vs. Sioux City) thanks in part to scoring three times in the second period and three more times in the third period. Cullen Emery and Rio Treharne both scored twice in the win.

Treharne netted the game's first two goals, striking at the 9:22 mark of the first, a second after a Black Hawks power play expired. He scored again at the 7:26 mark of the second to give Waterloo a 2-0 lead.

The Lancers responded with the game's next two tallies. Yurkiw stole the puck on a defensive zone clearing attempt by the Black Hawks and scored on a backhander five-hole at the 8:02 mark of the second. Vig's first of the night came on the power play at the 11:03 mark when Tanner Morgan set him up on a pass from behind the net 3:01 after Yurkiw's goal. That goal marked the seventh time in the last 11 games that Omaha has scored on the power play.

Waterloo retook the lead for good with a pair of goals over the final 1:25 of the second period. James Russell scored from the near circle on a wrist shot top shelf at the 18:35 mark and on the play the Lancers were guilty of a major penalty that led to Emery's first goal of the game 16 seconds later.

Emery added his second goal of the game 6:53 into the third. The Black Hawks challenged for a major penalty to be called on the Lancers on a play before the goal and lost the challenge but scored just 12 seconds later. Vig capitalized on a cross-crease pass from Kole Hyles at the 10:08 mark before Ty Mason scored a shorthanded empty-net goal at the 13:14 mark for Waterloo.

Omaha missed an opportunity to leapfrog Waterloo for seventh place in the Western Conference, needing a regulation victory Saturday. The Lancers remain four points back of the Des Moines Buccaneers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with 26 games remaining in the season.

Omaha returns next weekend for a pair of home games at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Des Moines comes to town for a 7:05 p.m. game on Friday before Tri-City visits on Saturday for a 6:05 p.m. game. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LancersHKY.







