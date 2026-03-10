Andersen Helps Warroad Win State

Omaha Lancers prospect Gavin Andersen helped Warroad High School claim the 2026 Minnesota High School Hockey 1A State Championship last Saturday at Grand Casino Arena.

Andersen, 17, scored twice in the semifinal game before striking two more times in the title game, including a dramatic, game-tying goal with 46 seconds to go in regulation. Warroad would score in overtime to seal the victory. Andersen tied for the tournament lead with 5 goals and 10 assists to earn a spot as 1-of-12 players on the Class A All-Tournament Team.

The State Championship capped a stellar junior year for Andersen. He recorded 73 points (35+38) over 31 games to lead all Warroad skaters in goals, assists and points. It was Andersen's second straight season of averaging over a point per game, following posting 26 points (14+12) over 20 games in 2024-25.

"Winning state with this group of guys meant the world to me," Andersen said. "We worked so hard all year and we all dreamed of winning it together. I'm incredibly grateful for the experience and the memories we made."

The Lancers selected Andersen with the 136th pick in the 10th round of the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. Three of Omaha's selections in last summer's futures draft have already appeared in USHL games with the Lancers (Thaddeus McMahon, Stanislav Sanejstr and Ilya Gromov).

"I'm super excited to join the Lancers in the future," Andersen said. "It's a great place to play and I can't wait to get there and help the team however I can."







