Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Published on March 10, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Season Series Finales

With just 10 games remaining, the Black Hawks are about to meet the Des Moines Buccaneers and Sioux City Musketeers for the final time in 2025/26. Both upcoming opponents clinched their spots in the 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs last weekend. Des Moines visits Young Arena Friday at 6:35 p.m. The Bucs are currently sixth in the Western Conference, four points behind the Tri-City Storm. Waterloo has won four of seven head-to-head meetings, including a 5-2 road result on March 1st. Then on Saturday, the Hawks visit the Musketeers at 6:05 p.m. Sioux City is currently tied for third in the Western Conference and would have home ice in the first round, if the season ended today. The Muskies have won three of four against Waterloo this winter.

Phase I Picks

Last weekend, forward Nash Roed made his first appearances as a Black Hawk during games Friday in Chicago and Saturday at Cedar Rapids. The 16-year-old from White Bear Lake, Minnesota, was selected in the first round during Phase I of the USHL Draft last spring. Four of Waterloo's top five picks in the draft have now played in at least one USHL game this season. Roed joins Caleb Deanovich (first round), Rian Marquardt (third round), and Cayden Jackman (third round). In addition, Miles Jinman (12th round) also played in two October games and skated with Waterloo throughout the 2025 preseason schedule.

Pursuing a Milestone

Ty Mason has three goals so far during four March games. That has pushed his team-leading total up to 24 scores. With 10 games to go, the Black Hawks captain still has a chance at 30 goals this season. No Waterloo player has reached that number during a single campaign since Emil Ohrvall (31) and Matej Blumel (30), both in 2018/19. Several players have flirted with the milestone during intervening years: Garrett Schifsky scored 28 goals twice (2021/22 and 2022/23), and John Mustard produced 29 in 2023/24.

Late Setbacks

Last Friday in Chicago, the Black Hawks and Steel were tied 2-2 at the second intermission. The Steel skated away with a 5-2 result. During a rematch Sunday, Waterloo was ahead 2-1 through 40 minutes, but Chicago rallied for a 3-2 comeback. Those results leave the Hawks at 11-5-2 when leading at the second intermission and 1-8-2 when tied at the same point.

Recent Games

Cullen Emery scored twice, and Trevor O'Donohue, Ty Mason, and James Russell each had Black Hawks goals, but the Hawks came up empty during a three-game road weekend. Waterloo lost 5-2 and 3-2 at Chicago to bookend a 9-1 setback against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the middle.

