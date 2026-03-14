Hawks Hold on for Win

Published on March 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Salvatore Viviano scored twice, and the Waterloo Black Hawks edged the Des Moines Buccaneers for a 3-2 Friday win at Young Arena.

With the victory, Waterloo claimed five of eight 2025/26 meetings against their longtime Central Iowa rivals. Viviano finished the season series with nine points (seven goals, two assists) in the eight games.

The Hawks produced two goals in the last three minutes of the first period. During the shift just after an unsuccessful power play, Dylan Nolan sped to the offensive zone on left wing and snapped a shot into the opposite top corner over the glove of Andrei Nikolaev.

After that score at 17:26, Waterloo followed up with another on an odd-man rush 30.3 seconds before intermission. Nash Roed absorbed a check near his own blue line but was still able to spring the Hawks on a two-on-one. Viviano was the puck carrier on left wing, and he rifled in a low wrister to build the lead heading to the break.

Des Moines scored the only goal of the second period at 8:34 during a power play. Owen Tylec's one-timer from the right circle was headed wide. However, the puck hit Blake Zielinski at the opposite post, falling in front of him for the veteran forward to sweep into the open side.

Viviano bagged his second goal of the night six minutes into the third. The teams were skating four-on-four when the forward came from behind the net and circled into the slot. The puck eluded him for a moment, but Viviano stepped back to it between the circles, then fired it home.

That proved to be the game-winner. The Buccaneers thought they were back within a goal with just over seven minutes left as Riley Zupfer hit the net during a power play. However, the goal was disallowed, because Hawks netminder Dane Callaway was interfered with in the crease.

Des Moines did score with 1:05 to go. Harper Searles chopped in a rebound from the edge of the crease as the Bucs skated with a sixth attacker. The visitors continued to pressure in the closing minute but could not generate a tying score.

Des Moines outshot the Hawks 14-9 in the third period, although Waterloo finished with a favorable 30-28 count overall. Callaway made 26 saves in the win versus Nikolaev's 27 stops in the loss.

The Black Hawks travel to Sioux City Saturday to wrap up the weekend with a 6:05 p.m. game against the Musketeers at Tyson Event Center.

Des Moines 0 1 1 - 2

Waterloo 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Nolan 9 (Carlson, Deanovich), 17:26. 2, Waterloo, Viviano 13 (Roed, Callaway), 19:29. Penalties-Roed Wat (interference), 11:18; Carlson Dm (interference), 15:16.

2nd Period-3, Des Moines, Zielinski 20 (Tylec, Seelinger), 8:34 (PP). Penalties-Mason Wat (slashing), 7:39; Dubravik Dm (head contact), 9:17; Davenport Dm (tripping), 11:00.

3rd Period-4, Waterloo, Viviano 14 (Mason, Schneider), 6:00. 5, Des Moines, Searles 5 (Dubravik, Tylec), 18:55. Penalties-Schneider Wat (high sticking), 0:33; Koering Dm (tripping), 4:27; Vikla Wat (hooking), 4:45; Wallin Dm (high sticking), 8:15; Russell Wat (tripping), 11:56; Zidlicky Dm (roughing), 14:47; Timm Wat (roughing), 14:47; Mason Wat (high sticking), 15:32.

Shots on Goal-Des Moines 5-9-14-28. Waterloo 11-10-9-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Des Moines 1 / 6; Waterloo 0 / 5.

Goalies-Des Moines, Nikolaev 2-7-0-0 (30 shots-27 saves). Waterloo, Callaway 5-8-1-1 (28 shots-26 saves).

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United States Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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