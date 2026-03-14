Saints Fall in Overtime on Friday in Youngstown

Published on March 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Youngstown, OH - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (33-16-4-0, 70 pts) fell in overtime 4-3 to the Youngstown Phantoms (38-13-3-2, 81 pts) on Friday night.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period on Friday, Dubuque went to the dressing room with 5:42 left in the first after a delay for maintenance on a pane of glass at Covelli Centre. When the Saints returned to the ice, Colin Frank cut the deficit in half with a power-play one-timer late in the period.

In the second period, Nils Sunde's first USHL goal tied the game after the Saints killed the first of four successful penalty kills over the final 40 minutes. Just 1:31 after Sunde's tally, Lincoln Krizizke gave the Saints their first lead of the game at 11:58 of the second period. Barron assisted on both Frank's and Sunde's goals.

The Saints took a 3-2 lead into the third period, but surrendered a tying goal on a deflection by Malachi McKinnon early in the final period.

Following the tying goal, Dubuque faced two penalty kills in the final half of the third period and killed both to finish the night with four kills on five chances. Goaltender Vojtěch Hambálek made 33 saves in the loss, but was key all night as Dubuque was outshot 37-18 in the game.

The Fighting Saints had a 4-on-3 power play in overtime, but could not convert before Evan Jardine scored on a rush up ice as he exited the box to end the game.

Dubuque and Youngstown meet for the final time in the regular season on Saturday, finishing up the weekend at the Covelli Centre.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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