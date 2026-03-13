Tri-City Begins Two-Game Set with Omaha Friday Night at Viaero Center

Published on March 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm open a two-game home series with the Omaha Lancers on Friday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.

Kids tickets are $5.00 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

The Storm are additionally offering Nebraska Lottery Family Packs for tonight's game. Get four tickets, four hot dogs and four cans of soda for $44. Each pack also includes ten Nebraska Lottery scratch-off tickets. Limited quantities are available.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.

The contest will also be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.

Tri-City (25-23-5, 55 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Swept in two-game home series with Sioux Falls last weekend...dropped 5-2 matchup Saturday, 6-3 contest Friday

Saturday: Carson Pilgrim, Ashton Dahms scored Tri-City goals

Saturday: Storm netminder Owen Nelson halted 28 of 32 Stampede shots

Team Notes:

Clinched berth to 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs last Friday...Storm will compete in playoffs for eighth consecutive season

Lost four straight games for first time since dropping six in a row between November 22-December 5, 2025

Tonight's matchup is the third of eight consecutive home games, the longest such stretch of the year...next road game is Sunday, March 29 at Sioux City

Eight shorthanded goals this season tie for second among USHL teams

Penalty kill (84.3%) ranks first in USHL

Have converted on two of the past 28 power play attempts (7.1%)

Player Notes:

Bode Laylin: has put up 13 points (6-7-12) over his past 12 games...34 points this season tie for sixth among USHL defenseman...ten goals tie for second among USHL blue liners...five power play goals tie for second among league defenseman

Cam Springer: four points (1-3-4) over his past two games...logged career-high three points Friday (1-2-3)...was fourth multi-point game of season and first since January 17 at Omaha

Owen Nelson: logged .931 save percentage over his last eight starts (228 saves on 245 shots)

Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders...915 save percentage ties for third...899 saves rank fifth...2.58 goals against average places ninth

Oliver Ozogany: 94 shots this season tie for fourth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (17-19-36) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (10-24-34) follows

Omaha (12-36-4, 28 pts, 8th place Western Conf.)

Lost four of past five games

Dropped 5-3 game Saturday at Fargo after defeating Force 5-2 on road Friday

Saturday: Kole Hyles (2), Lefty Markonidis tallied goals

Saturday: netminder Devin Shakar stopped 33 of 38 Force shots

Kole Hyles (20-14-34) leads Lancers in scoring...Charlie Vig (7-16-23) follows

Season series: Friday's matchup is the seventh of eight meetings between Tri-City and Omaha during 2025-2026. The Storm are 4-1-1 against the Lancers this year including 2-0-0 at Viaero Center.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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