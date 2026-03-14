Three-Game Streak Ends in 4-1 Loss to Muskegon

Published on March 13, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Three Muskegon Lumberjacks (33-20-0-1, 67 pts.) goals in a span of 9:51 in the middle frame broke a 1-1 tie as the Steel (25-21-6-2, 58 pts.) fell 4-1 at Trinity Health Arena Friday night, ending their brief three-game winning streak.

Timo Kazda scored a power goal for his 18th goal, the only Steel tally of the night. Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 48 of 52 shots in defeat in his first start since Feb. 14.

The loss also ended a five-game road winning streak, while Muskegon snapped a five-game home skid with the victory. Muskegon's 52 shots were the most allowed by the Steel in a game this season.

The Lumberjacks needed just 27 seconds to get on the board when Melvin Novotny gathered a centering feed off a Steel turnover from Carter Sanderson and lifted a shot past Charrois to put Muskegon ahead 1-0.

Just over three minutes later, Chicago went to the game's first power play and took 21 seconds to even the score as Kazda collected a loose puck at the left point and skated to the left circle before sniping a shot under the blocker of Muskegon goaltender Carl Axelsson to tie it at 1-1.

Shots favored the Lumberjacks 20-3 after the opening period, the most allowed in a period by Chicago this season.

The Lumberjacks punched the throttle in the middle frame with three unanswered goals.

Chicago went to the power play less than five minutes into the second, but a turnover allowed Carter Sanderson to escape the Steel defense and score a shorthanded goal to make it 2-1. It was the fourth shorthanded goal allowed by the Steel this season.

Later in the period, Luke Goukler nearly connected with Jackson Crowder on an odd-man rush that would've tied the game, but Muskegon exited in a two-on-one, and Chuck Blanchard found Nathan Larioza on a backdoor feed to make it 3-1.

The Lumberjacks went to the power play one minute later and converted when Drew Stewart smoked a one-timer from the left point that gave Muskegon a 4-1 lead.

The Steel had two power play opportunities in the middle of the third period, but Muskegon outshot Chicago 19-6 in the final 20 minutes to skate away with the win.

The two teams meet again in Geneva on Saturday at 6:05 pm when the Steel will return home to host their 11th Annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Geneva Family Dental. Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to the game and toss them onto the ice after the Steel score their first goal.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, March 14 vs. Muskegon Lumberjacks (6:05 pm CT) | 11th Annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Geneva Family Dental Friday, March 20 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (7:05 pm CT) | Military Appreciation Night presented by Ozinga | Special Jersey Auction Saturday, March 21 vs. Youngstown Phantoms | Referee Appreciation Night







United States Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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