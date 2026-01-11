Bucs Drop Game Two in Youngstown 4-1

Published on January 10, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Youngstown, Ohio - The Des Moines Buccaneers (10-16-3-4) fell to the Youngstown Phantoms (25-8-2-1) in a 4-1 contest Saturday night at the Covelli Centre. Phantoms forward Evan Jardine led the Youngstown offense with the game-winning goalie early in the second period and an empty-net goal to cap off the scoring in the third. Youngstown goalie Tobias Trejbal (16-5-2-0) backstopped the Phantoms win, stopping 20 of 21 Buccaneers shots. Bucs goalie Andrei Nikolayev (0-1-0-0) suffered the loss with 21 saves. The Bucs look ahead to another away matchup this Friday, Jan. 16, in Omaha, facing the Lancers at 7:05 p.m.

Phantoms forward Kazumo Sasaki opened the scoring of the match 14:51 into the first period, sending in his own rebounded shot to bring Youngstown ahead 1-0. Bucs forward Jakub Dubravik responded with a goal for Des Moines at 18:37, sending a one-time shot flying past Trejbal. Defensemen Jason Davenport each had a hand in Dubravik's second goal of the season that showed an even score 1-1.

Youngstown forward Evan Jardine found his way past Nikolayev on the power play 2:39 into the middle frame to pull the Phantoms ahead 2-1. Forward Cal Hutson sent a shot through Nikolayev's five-hole to extend the Youngstown lead to 3-1 at 4:15.

Jardine capped off the scoring of the game with an empty-net goal for the Phantoms 19:41 into the final frame to show a final score of 4-1.

The Bucs head to Libert First Credit Union Arena Friday, Jan. 16, to face the Lancers at 7:05 p.m. The Bucs' next home game is Saturday, Jan. 17, as they host a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Bucs will become the Des Moines 6 7s, sporting specialty jerseys for a night full of internet-themed fun! It is also Tito's Saturday, Coors Mug Club 1/2 off beverages and a post-game skate with the players presented by Prairie Meadows. Don't miss out on the action! Buy your tickets.







United States Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.