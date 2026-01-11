Bucs Drop Game Two in Youngstown 4-1
Published on January 10, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Des Moines Buccaneers News Release
Youngstown, Ohio - The Des Moines Buccaneers (10-16-3-4) fell to the Youngstown Phantoms (25-8-2-1) in a 4-1 contest Saturday night at the Covelli Centre. Phantoms forward Evan Jardine led the Youngstown offense with the game-winning goalie early in the second period and an empty-net goal to cap off the scoring in the third. Youngstown goalie Tobias Trejbal (16-5-2-0) backstopped the Phantoms win, stopping 20 of 21 Buccaneers shots. Bucs goalie Andrei Nikolayev (0-1-0-0) suffered the loss with 21 saves. The Bucs look ahead to another away matchup this Friday, Jan. 16, in Omaha, facing the Lancers at 7:05 p.m.
Phantoms forward Kazumo Sasaki opened the scoring of the match 14:51 into the first period, sending in his own rebounded shot to bring Youngstown ahead 1-0. Bucs forward Jakub Dubravik responded with a goal for Des Moines at 18:37, sending a one-time shot flying past Trejbal. Defensemen Jason Davenport each had a hand in Dubravik's second goal of the season that showed an even score 1-1.
Youngstown forward Evan Jardine found his way past Nikolayev on the power play 2:39 into the middle frame to pull the Phantoms ahead 2-1. Forward Cal Hutson sent a shot through Nikolayev's five-hole to extend the Youngstown lead to 3-1 at 4:15.
Jardine capped off the scoring of the game with an empty-net goal for the Phantoms 19:41 into the final frame to show a final score of 4-1.
The Bucs head to Libert First Credit Union Arena Friday, Jan. 16, to face the Lancers at 7:05 p.m. The Bucs' next home game is Saturday, Jan. 17, as they host a Dupaco Cowbell Cup matchup against the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. The Bucs will become the Des Moines 6 7s, sporting specialty jerseys for a night full of internet-themed fun! It is also Tito's Saturday, Coors Mug Club 1/2 off beverages and a post-game skate with the players presented by Prairie Meadows. Don't miss out on the action! Buy your tickets.
