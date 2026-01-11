Will Tomko Added to Chipotle All-American Game Roster

Published on January 10, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City, IA - It was announced that Sioux City Musketeers forward, Will Tomko, has been named to the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game roster.

The game features the top NHL draft-eligible players from the U.S. Under-18 National Team of USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, and other teams in United States Hockey League, the nation's only Tier 1 junior hockey league.

Will Tomko is the Musketeers leading scorer with 36 points through 33 games. He lands second on the team with 15 goals and 21 assists. He has been especially potent on the power play scoring a team high 18 points on the man advantage.

The Musketeers are Tomko's second stop in the USHL. Last year he played in all 62 games for the Chicago Steel and scored 23 points with 10 goals and 13 assists. Through a total of 97 career USHL games, Tomko has 25 goals and 34 assists for 59 total points.

Over the Musketeers last ten games that has seen them go 8-2, Tomko has been a main catalyst with 13 points via five goals and eight assists.

Tomko faces his old team this weekend at the Tyson Events Center when the Musketeers face off with the Chicago Steel on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm Friday and 6:05 pm Saturday.







