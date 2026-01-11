Stars Secure Shootout Win against Storm Saturday

January 10, 2026

KEARNEY, NE - The Lincoln Stars (18-15-1-0) defeated the Tri-City Storm 4-3 in the shootout on Saturday night.

Tri-City would strike first just 44 seconds into the contest. Lincoln would respond with a tally from Will Kortan on the rush to even up the game heading into the second period.

The Storm would strike again in the first minute of the middle frame, this time just 40 seconds into the period. The Stars would strike back with two goals in the second courtesy of Layne Loomer, and Alex Pelletier (Boston College), the latter of which scored his league-leading 30th goal of the season.

The third period was dominated in possession by the Stars. Lincoln out-shot Tri-City 22-7 in the final period, but the Storm were able to find the goal to tie the game late in the frame. Neither team scored in overtime, and the game went to the shootout.

Lincoln scored three times in the skills competition, with goals from Jackson Rudh, Alex Pelletier, and Kade Kohanski (UM-Duluth). Stars goaltender Will Prose made saves on three of the five shots he faced, and Lincoln skated to the shootout win.

The Stars are back in action on Friday night in Fargo against the Force at 7:05 p.m.







