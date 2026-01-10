Tri-City Looks to Sweep Three-In-Three with Lincoln on Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm host the Lincoln Stars on Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm CT. The Storm look to sweep the three-game weekend against Lincoln after collecting wins in the prior two matchups with the Stars.

The Storm are offering Nebraska Lottery Rivalry Packs for tonight's game. Get four tickets, four hot dogs and four cans of soda for $44. Each pack also includes 10 Nebraska Lottery scratch-off tickets. Limited quantities are available.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (15-17-4, 34 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Beat Lincoln 3-2 at Viaero Center on Friday

Luka Rohloff broke 2-2 tie thanks to eventual game-winning goal with six seconds left in third period

Maxwell Dessner, Carson Pilgrim also scored for Storm

Owen Nelson had a strong outing in the Tri-City net, stopping 29 of 31 Lincoln shots

Team Notes:

Look to sweep three-in-three with Stars tonight after collecting 5-3 victory Thursday, 3-2 win last night

Won three straight games

Won seven of past nine games

36 games played this season leads all USHL teams

9-3-1 in games this season when scoring the first goal

Penalty kill (84.1%) ranks second in USHL (Youngstown - 84.5%)

Averaging 11.64 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim: recorded second multi-point game (1-1-2) in four outings last night; has produced six points over his past four appearances; became first Storm player to surpass ten goal mark, 20 point mark on season last night

Brecken Smith: has recorded nine points over his past nine appearances

Michal Pradel: three shutouts tie for first among USHL goaltenders, 605 saves rank third, 1330 minutes are fourth, .917 save percentage is fourth, 2.48 goals against average is seventh

Bode Laylin: all four goals this season have come on power play, a mark that ties for second among USHL defenseman

Oliver Ozogany: 64 shots this season place fourth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Carson Pilgrim (10-11-21) leads team in scoring, Bode Laylin (4-14-18) follows

Lincoln (17-15-1, 35 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Lost six of past eight games

Friday: Alex Pelletier, John Hirschfeld registered goals

Friday: Netminder Charles Menard stopped 18 of 21 Tri-City shots

Alex Pelletier (29-16-45) leads the Stars in scoring and ties for the most points among all USHL skaters, Layne Loomer (12-29-41) follows placing third in the league in points

Season series: Saturday is the seventh of nine regular season meetings between Tri-City and Lincoln. The teams have split the first six matchups this year with Tri-City winning two of the first three meetings at Viaero Center. The Storms' nine matchups with the Stars during 2025-2026 are more than any other opponent.







