O'Malley Becomes Seventh Gambler to Play 150 Career Games

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - Defenseman Brady O'Malley became the seventh Green Bay player to reach 150 games played in the USHL Saturday afternoon at the Resch Center on Family Night and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night, but the Gamblers fell to the Fargo Force 5-1.

The Force got on the board 6:54 into the opening period with a goal from Nicholas Kosiba, and never looked back, scoring two goals in the second period from Saxton Tess and Nate Delladonna to lead 3-0 going into the final 20 minutes of play.

Green Bay reached the scoresheet just over two minutes into the third period when Andrew O'Sullivan fired a shot into the top-left corner of the net on the power play, but the Force responded three minutes later with a goal from Patrick Tolan. Delladonna tacked on an empty net goal with 34 seconds to play and the Force cruised to their 19th win of the season.

The Gamblers outshot Fargo 23-22 and Green Bay goaltender Leo Henriquez finished with 17 saves.

Green Bay will hit the road to take on the U.S. National Team Development Program Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

The Gamblers will be back in action at the Resch Center on Jan. 23 when Green Bay takes on the Muskegon Lumberjacks at 7:05 p.m. for Jim Beam Night.







