Hawks Match Season High

Published on January 10, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Rio Treharne and Cullen Emery each scored twice Saturday during a 7-3 Waterloo Black Hawks win against the Omaha Lancers at Young Arena.

Each of the two Hawks forwards celebrated their first multigoal games in the United States Hockey League. Waterloo also reached the seven-goal threshold for the second time this season. The other instance was on December 6th during a 7-4 win against the Sioux City Musketeers.

Saturday, there was only one goal in the first period, and it came just a moment after the Black Hawks' first power play ended. Treharne had possession below the left dot, and with netminder Devin Shakar off the post, Treharne put a pinpoint shot over his shoulder to the short side at 9:22.

Momentum shifted back-and-forth in the second. Treharne scored his second of the night at 7:26, completing a quick give-and-go sequence with Trevor O'Donohue to beat Shakar from a sharp angle once again.

In the next shift, the Lancers got a goal back. Ryan Yurkiw was trying to slip a pass across the slot, but it hit a sliding defender and turned across the goal line. A tussle ensued, leading to a stretch of Lancer power play time. They eventually converted to tie the score at 11:03 when Charlie Vig banged in a setup originating from behind the net from Tanner Morgan.

New Hawks defenseman James Russell broke the 2-2 tie with 1:25 left before intermission. After Waterloo rushed into the offensive zone, Russell picked up the puck and stepped through the left circle to score on a low shot.

Treharne was flattened by a high hit on the play, so Waterloo went to a five-minute power play and converted just 16 seconds into the advantage. Emery split defenders before squeezing a chance inside the post to Shakar's left.

Waterloo did not score again during the major penalty, but later in the third period, they recorded a pair of goals just 12 seconds apart. Emery had the first one at 6:53. He jammed in a follow up after O'Donohue's takeaway and initial shot. Then after winning the next faceoff, Hayden Russell slung a pass to Tyler Deakos, and the cross-ice feed left plenty of net to target.

Vig broke Waterloo's scoring run at 10:08 when Kole Hyles found him cutting through the right circle.

The Lancers sent a sixth attacker to the ice when they went to a power play with 7:12 remaining. However, the puck escaped the Black Hawks' zone, and Ty Mason caught up with it to score shorthanded into the open net at 13:14.

Phileas Lachat stopped 26 shots for the victory during his first action since before Christmas.

The Hawks go on the road for three games in three days beginning on Friday against the Madison Capitols. The next Waterloo home game at Young Arena is on Friday, January 23rd against the Tri-City Storm.

Omaha 0 2 1 - 3

Waterloo 1 3 3 - 7

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Treharne 4 (Waterfield, Vikla), 9:22. Penalties-Kim Oma (misconduct-unsportsmanlike conduct), 0:00; Stanius Oma (tripping), 7:21; Lovell Oma (major-cross checking, game misconduct-cross checking), 13:44; Konevych Oma (roughing), 18:14; Viviano Wat (goalie interference), 18:14.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Treharne 5 (O'Donohue), 7:26. 3, Omaha, Yurkiw 1 (Israilov), 8:02. 4, Omaha, Vig 4 (Morgan, Spencer), 11:03 (PP). 5, Waterloo, Russell 2 (Treharne, Lefere), 18:35. 6, Waterloo, Emery 3 (Whiterabbit, Deakos), 18:51 (PP). Penalties-Lynch Wat (roughing), 3:25; Hyles Oma (roughing, misconduct-unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:02; Brady Wat (roughing), 8:02; Whiterabbit Wat (roughing), 8:02; Laliberte Wat (cross checking), 9:27; Gromov Oma (major-head contact, game misconduct-head contact), 18:35.

3rd Period-7, Waterloo, Emery 4 (O'Donohue), 6:53. 8, Waterloo, Deakos 6 (Russell, Emery), 7:05. 9, Omaha, Vig 5 (Hyles, Konevych), 10:08. 10, Waterloo, Mason 18 13:14 (SH EN). Penalties-Morgan Oma (major-fighting, game misconduct-removing opp. helmet, 10-minute misconduct), 12:48; DeGraff Wat (charging), 12:48; Lynch Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 12:48.

Shots on Goal-Omaha 7-11-11-29. Waterloo 15-10-9-34.

Power Play Opportunities-Omaha 1 / 4; Waterloo 1 / 4.

Goalies-Omaha, Shakar 7-12-1-0 (25 shots-21 saves); Roberts Maurins 3-10-0-2 (8 shots-6 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 5-9-1-1 (29 shots-26 saves).

A-2,629







