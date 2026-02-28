Special Teams Settle Friday Tilt

Published on February 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Dubuque Fighting Saints scored on the power play and shorthanded during a 4-1 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday at ImOn Arena.

Dubuque was one-for-two on the power play, while the Hawks were turned away on five chances. The Saints' shorthanded score was their league-leading ninth of the season.

The only goal of the first period went to the home team at 7:02 while the two sides were at even strength. Masun Fleece forced a takeaway behind the Black Hawk net, then fed the puck to the right edge of the crease. Michael Barron was waiting there to bang in the chance from pointblank range.

Waterloo started the second period well and tied the game 2:02 into the frame. All three Black Hawks forwards touched the puck in quick succession, leaving Cody Sokol with an open side to push in the transition chance for his first Waterloo goal.

However, the Fighting Saints finished the period on top by two, thanks to a special teams outburst. Caden Dabrowski fired in a shot from the right circle during a power play at 6:56. Dabrowski was set up by a circle-to-circle pass. Eetu Orpana's shorthanded goal at 18:27 was largely a product of his own effort, swiping the puck in the right corner, then moving to the top of the crease to flip in his opportunity.

Dabrowski scored his second of the night at the six-minute mark of the third period. Orpana cut behind the Waterloo net and dropped the puck into the right circle, where Dabrowski was waiting to snap the chance between the pipes.

It was one of only 12 combined shots between the two clubs in the third period. For the night, the Saints outshot the Hawks 27-25.

The same teams meet in a different location on Saturday night when the Hawks host the Saints at Young Arena. It's Hockey for Heroes Night, presented by Christie Door Company, with special recognition of first responders during the game. Good seats are available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

Waterloo 0 1 0 - 1

Dubuque 1 2 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Dubuque, Barron 15 (Fleece, Sunde), 7:02. Penalties-Merrill Dbq (tripping), 14:02.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Sokol 4 (Carlson, Viviano), 2:02. 3, Dubuque, Dabrowski 10 (Lafton, Ekman), 6:56 (PP). 4, Dubuque, Orpana 11 (Dubey, Fleece), 18:27 (SH). Penalties-Deanovich Wat (roughing), 4:21; Ekman Dbq (roughing), 4:21; Schneider Wat (holding), 5:27; Treharne Wat (roughing), 9:15; Josefsson-Westling Dbq (cross checking), 9:15; served by Barron Dbq (bench minor-too many men), 10:17; Timm Wat (tripping), 13:27; Lock Dbq (slashing), 17:22.

3rd Period-5, Dubuque, Dabrowski 11 (Orpana, Ekman), 6:00. Penalties-Russell Wat (roughing), 6:53; Schneider Wat (roughing, gross misconduct-unsportsmanlike conduct), 6:53; Brierley Dbq (roughing), 6:53; Krizizke Dbq (roughing), 6:53; Theuer Dbq (roughing), 6:53; Fleece Dbq (tripping), 17:03.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 10-11-5-26. Dubuque 10-10-7-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 5; Dubuque 1 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Crudale 8-6-2-0 (27 shots-23 saves). Dubuque, Hambalek 23-11-0-0 (26 shots-25 saves).

A-3,079







