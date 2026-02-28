Stars Thrash Storm Friday Night

Published on February 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, NE- The Lincoln Stars (23-23-4-1) thrashed the Tri-City Storm 7-1 in Kearney on Friday night.

Lincoln would use the special-teams battle to their advantage in the first, adding goals on the penalty-kill, and power-play. Alex Pelletier (Boston College) would force a turnover on the PK behind the Tri-City net, and put home his league-leading 40th goal of the season. Later in the frame, Jackson Rudh (St. Cloud State) would take a cross-ice feed from Will Kortan and put home the goal on the power-play. Lincoln would lead by two after one period.

The second would be another good one for Lincoln. The Stars put home three goals and allowed just one in the middle-frame. Layne Loomer (Miami) would pot one on the break, Nik Young (Clarkson) would use a screen from Samuel Murin to collect his seventh of the year, and Alex Pelletier would put home a one-time rocket to send the Stars to the third period up 5-1.

Lincoln would add two more tallies in the third. First Samuel Murin would force a turnover and put home his first goal as a Star, and it came against his former team in the Storm. Later in the frame, Layne Loomer would add his second of the night on the power-play, giving the Stars their seventh goal of the game. The Stars would skate to the final horn, and take the game 7-1.

