Weekend Preview: February 27-March 1

Published on February 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA (11-32-2-2) @ DES MOINES (20-20-3-4) Friday, Feb. 27, 7:05 PM CST

vs. MUSKEGON (30-17-0-1) Saturday, Feb. 28, 6:05 PM CST & Sunday, Mar. 1, 5:05 PM CST

Lancers Prep For A Tough Three-Game Weekend: The Omaha Lancers start their three-game weekend on the road against the Des Moines Buccaneers Friday night before returning home for back-to-back nights with the Muskegon Lumberjacks... The Des Moines Buccaneers are coming off a weekend split with the Madison Capitols, while the Muskegon Lumberjacks are coming off a couple of heartbreaking losses to the Sioux City Musketeers... The Omaha Lancers are also coming off a weekend split after ending their 11-game skid in a 3-0 win over the reeling Waterloo Black Hawks Sunday evening...

Lancers' D-Men Trouble Defending The Net Front: The Omaha Lancers have struggled to clear out the front of the crease throughout this season... Saturday's game against Sioux Falls was no exception... All 7 of Sioux Falls' goals against Omaha came from either the low-slot area or right on the doorstep... The lack of physicality in front of the Lancers' crease may be due to a lack of size... The Lancers' d-men group is the third smallest blue-line in the USHL, with an average height of just under 6'0 and an average weight of just over 179 lbs. ...

Nils Maurins And The Lancers Turned A Corner?: One of the main reasons the Lancers came away with a 3-0 victory over Waterloo Sunday was the stellar performance of Nils Maurins... Maurins was able to grab his third shutout and fourth win as a Lancer... The Lancers also outshot Waterloo for the second time this season... Sunday night's game against the 'Hawks was the first time Omaha had shutout Waterloo since March 25, 2023; and it was the first time the Lancers had shutout Waterloo on home ice in exactly 12 years to the day (February 22, 2014) ...

Lancers Face Off With The Bucs For The Final Time This Season: The Lancers will take on Des Moines for the 5th and final time this season... The Lancers defeated Des Moines in their first matchup this season, a shootout on December 6th... However, Des Moines has had the Lancers' number since, defeating the 'orange and black' in the last three meetings... If the Lancers defeat Des Moines Friday, it will be the first time since the 2021-22 season that the Lancers have defeated the Bucs multiple times in a season... The Lancers will also seek their first win over Des Moines on the road since March 23, 2024...

Lancers Look To Lay The 'Lumber' On The 'Jacks: The Lancers will meet the Muskegon Lumberjacks for the 24th and 25th time in franchise history... The Lancers are 11-8-2-2 all-time against Muskegon... Muskegon has won the last 5 meetings against Omaha, dating back to September 23, 2023... The 'Jacks have also outscored the Lancers during that same sequence 22-11... Muskegon's defensemen have accounted for just 9 goals so far this season, which is the fewest in the league... Head-to-head, the Lancers' defensemen have accounted for 18 goals all-time against the Lumberjacks, while Muskegon's d-men have accounted for just 7 against Omaha... The Lancers' only hat-trick against Muskegon came from a defenseman (Tucker Poolman, October 27, 2013) ...

Lancers To Watch: Artem Prima has gotten off to a hot start with Omaha... The 17-year-old Russian-born player has registered a point in each of his first two games (1+1) ... Tanner Morgan quietly had a great weekend... The veteran forward recorded 3 assists last weekend, eclipsing 30 career USHL points for the Madison, Alabama native...

Buccaneers To Watch: Blake Zielinski has played in three of the four meetings with Omaha this season... All three of the games Zielinski suited up for the Bucs against the Lancers ended in a Des Moines victory... Zielinski has registered 5 points this season against Omaha (4+1) ... Rhys Wallin has recorded at least one point in 5 of his last 7 games... The Army commit has amassed 7 points in as many games (2+5) ...

Lumberjacks To Watch: Carl Axelsson has been a consistent netminder for Muskegon this season... The future UMD Bulldog is tied for second in the USHL with 22 games in which Axelsson has recorded a .900 save percentage or better... Former Lancer Branko Vukas has amassed 11 points (1+10) as a Lumberjack... However, the Dyer, Indiana native is currently on a 6-game scoreless drought...







