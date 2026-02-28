Buccaneers Shut out Lancers

Published on February 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers lost their final matchup of the regular-season series with the Des Moines Buccaneers, 9-0, on Friday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

Des Moines (21-20-3-4) scored five times in the first period, including on two of its first three shots to race out to a commanding lead. The Buccaneers scored on three of their eight shots in the second period and cashed in on two-of-three power plays.

Ryland Randle led the Buccaneers with two goals and two assists. Eight different Des Moines skaters scored while 15 skaters recorded at least one point.

Omaha (11-33-2-2) suffered its fifth shutout loss of the season and second straight in head-to-head matchups with Des Moines.

Omaha hosts Muskegon Saturday at 6:05 p.m. for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The Lancers will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game behind section 109. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/LancersHKY.







