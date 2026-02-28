Fighting Five: Saints Visit Hawks to Finish Weekend

Published on February 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Waterloo, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (31-15-3-0, 65 pts) visit the Waterloo Black Hawks (12-31-2-2, 28 pts) to finish a home-and-home series on Saturday.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Dabrowski Details

Caden Dabrowski scored twice in Friday's win for Dubuque, keeping a hot streak going in his rookie season. Dabrowski has three multi-goal games in the last six games for the Saints, and is up to 11 tallies on the season.

Dabrowski has a seven-game point streak overall, scoring eight goals and 11 points during that stretch. The forward has 11 goals and 26 points this season.

2. Saints Specials

Special teams made an impact for Dubuque in the victory on Friday night, outscoring Waterloo 2-0 on special teams. The Saints scored their league-leading ninth shorthanded goal of the season, tying a team record set in 2017-18 with Eetu Orpana's tally in the second period.

Dabrowski's first goal of the game was a power-play goal and the Saints finished the night with a goal on two chances. Dubuque leads the USHL with a 29.1% power play.

3. Barron Blast

Michael Barron opened the scoring on Friday with his 15th goal of the season on Friday, his 52nd career goal. The goal moved him ahead of Noah Powell for fourth all-time on the Saints goal-scoring list.

Barron's goal was the 131st point of his career, tying him for third all-time with Seamus Malone. Barron's next point will put him alone in third place.

4. Top Trio

Dabrowski's success has come in conjunction with his linemates, Orpana and Melvin Ekman. In Friday's win, the trio combined for six points.

In addition to Dabrowski's two goals, Orpana logged a goal and an assist and Ekman assisted on both of Dabrowski's tallies.

5. Hawk Hints

Following a five-goal outing last Saturday against Youngstown, the Black Hawks have scored just once over their last two games.

Saturday is Dubuque's first trip to Waterloo this season, playing on the Olympic ice sheet in Young Arena. The Hawks are 6-17-1-1 on home ice this year.

Saturday's puck drop is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CST at Young Arena. The game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.