Sam Harris Nets 1st USHL Goal as Gamblers Fall in Shootout to the Phantoms

Published on February 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - Green Bay defenseman Sam Harris scored his first career USHL goal, but the Gamblers fell to the Youngstown Phantoms in a shootout 3-2 at the Resch Center for Pokémon Night and Mystery Drink Special Night.

Green Bay's Landon Hafele carried the puck into the offensive zone five minutes into the opening period and found Harris on a centering pass, who poked it into the back of the net to put the Gamblers ahead 1-0. Youngstown tied the contest 10 minutes later with a goal from Jakub Heš as the two squads went into the locker room tied 1-1.

Neither team scored again until Gamblers forward Gavin Katz sent a shot past Phantoms goaltender Owen Lepak on the power play off assists from Andrew O'Sullivan and Geno Carcone. Once again, Youngstown was able to answer, this time late in the third period with a goal from Brody Berard to force overtime.

In the shootout, the Phantoms opened the scoring courtesy of Evan Jardine, and the Gamblers missed their first two attempts. Youngstown was blanked for its second and third tries before Carcone forced an extra round after sliding the puck past Lepak. After both teams missed their fourth attempt, Malachi McKinnon scored for the Phantoms and Green Bay's David Rozsíval was unable to put the puck in the net, handing Youngstown the victory.

Green Bay outshot the Phantoms 26-21 in the contest and Gamblers goaltender Leo Henriquez finished with 18 saves.

The Gamblers return to the Resch Center Saturday night to take on the Youngstown Phantoms once again at 7:05 p.m.







