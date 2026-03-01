Gamblers Get Sweet Revenge in Front of 8,000+ Crowd

Published on February 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN (2/28/26) - Green Bay forward Gavin Katz scored a pair of goals and added an assist to send the Gamblers past the Youngstown Phantoms 5-3 in front of a sellout crowd of over 8,000 fans at the Resch Center for Bud Night and Wiener Dog Race Night.

The Phantoms opened the game with two quick goals inside the first seven minutes courtesy of Jakub Heš and Ryan Rucinski. Green Bay reached the scoresheet 7:33 into the opening period after Gunnar Conboy found the back of the net off an assist from Zach Wooten. The Gamblers tied the game eight minutes later when Katz sent a shot past Phantoms goaltender Tobias Trejbal courtesy of passes from Elliot Gulley and Geno Carcone.

Green Bay took the lead for good after Gulley scored his 18th goal of the season 1:44 into the second period off assists from Katz and Carcone. Katz totaled his second goal of the night off passes from Wooten and Carcone with just over 16 minutes to play in the frame, but Youngstown pulled to within a goal after Cooper Simpson found the back of the net.

Gamblers goaltender Leo Henriquez, who finished the game with 33 saves, blanked the Phantoms in the third period, and Wooten added an empty-net goal with eight seconds to play to secure the victory.

Green Bay, which was outshot by Youngstown 38-21, will hit the ice once again Sunday afternoon when the Gamblers take on the Madison Capitols at 3:05 p.m. for Ace's Birthday Party and the Spring Trading Card Show.







United States Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.