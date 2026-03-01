Stars Knock off Storm 2-1 on Saturday Night Inside Ice Box

Published on February 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars used Alex Pelletier and Cooper Williams goals plus solid goaltending from Charles Menard to edge the Tri-City Storm 2-1 on Saturday night inside the Ice Box.

Lincoln (24-23-5, 53 pts) swept the two-game home-and-home series between the teams. Tri-City (25-21-5, 55 pts) dropped back-to-back games for the first time since February 1-February 6.

Pelletier broke the ice with an early goal for the second consecutive night. Just 16 seconds into regulation, the Boston College commit ripped a snapshot beyond Tri-City netminder Owen Nelson from the top of the left circle as he rushed into the Storm zone. It was Pelletier's league-leading 42nd marker of the campaign.

Lincoln doubled its lead at the 5:31 mark of the second. In the midst of a Stars offensive zone possession, Williams tipped a Brady Cunningham feed from the top of the left circle near the right post of Nelson's net. The puck ricocheted into the back of the cage for Williams's third goal of the season.

Tri-City tallied its lone marker on the power play with 7:31 gone by in the third. Off a feed from Mason Jenson, Carson Pilgrim ripped a shot through Menard from the left circle for his team-leading 16th goal of the campaign.

Down 2-1 with approximately one minute left, the Storm pulled Nelson for an extra attacker, but failed to equalize.

Nelson halted 26 of 28 Lincoln shots in his 20th appearance of the year.

Lincoln's Kade Kohanski (0-2-2) was the only player to finish with multiple points.

Up next: Tri-City returns home next weekend for a two-game series against Sioux Falls on Friday, March 6 (7:05 pm CT puckdrop) and Saturday, March 7 (6:05 pm CT puckdrop).

Kids tickets are $5.00 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.







