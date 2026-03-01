Stars Sweep Storm with 2-1 Win Saturday
LINCOLN, NE- The Lincoln Stars (24-23-4-1) completed the sweep of the Tri-City Storm with a 2-1 win at the Ice Box on Saturday night.
The Stars would strike first again against Tri-City. And once more, it was Alex Pelletier (Boston College) taking a stretch pass and firing the puck post-and-in just 16 seconds into the game. The Stars would take the lead into the second period.
The Stars would work their way through the second and add another goal via a great pass by John Hirschfeld (Vermont) finding Cooper Williams (Lake Superior State) in front of the net to make the game 2-0 after two.
Lincoln would start the third on a five-on-three penalty-kill after a mix-up at the end of the second between Stars and Storm players resulted in Lincoln being punished. The Stars killed off the penalties to begin the third, but Tri-City would get yet-another opportunity and put home their first goal of the game. Lincoln would kill off the remaining time in the game, and come away with the 2-1 win.
The Stars return to action on Friday in Muskegeon against the Lumberjacks.
